 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A smarter way to be assessed

Details
Hits: 64
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

As part of its continued commitment to the development of online assessment, the Business Development Unit @BordersCollege is excited to announce the implementation of a new @SmartAssessor e-portfolio.

Smart Assessor replaces the existing e-portfolio with a bright new interface, easy tracking of student progress and a host of other dynamic and fully compliant features. Even better, Smart Assessor offers the opportunity for a completely paperless system from Application, through Enrolment, and on through the learner journey to completion.

Students may present work using video, photos, voice files, and more traditional word processing documents, PowerPoint presentations and spreadsheets. The system can also be used offline, meaning that students without access to the internet can continue to work and sync their work once they have a signal. The system is also fully optimised for laptop, PC, tablet and phone.

At some stage, during the learning and teaching process, all students need to be assessed to check their level of knowledge and understanding. For those students who learn while they work in a vocational setting, the way in which evidence of their learning is being collated is benefitting from the introduction of the new e-portfolio.

Smart Assessor is an electronic collection of a learner’s skills and knowledge, which is assessed by their tutor against a training standard or qualification and replaces paper portfolios.

Perfect for apprentices, work-based learners, classroom students and anyone undertaking training, as you can replace paper evidence with videos, photos and voice recordings as evidence of competence, and the portfolio is always available, both offline and securely on the web.

Assessors and tutors can track learner progress dynamically to achieve timely completions.

In addition, Smart Assessor offers students the opportunity to build a CV, directly importing their achievements from the system, and fully integrates any learning that takes place using the integrated Smart Virtual Learning Environment.

Smart Assessor also provides assessors with the ability to meet students using Smart Rooms and to annotate work and provide immediate feedback using the Smart Annotator. This provides the BDU with the ability to engage with students at any time, any place and anywhere, reducing the barriers to continued study for students across the country.

The new system integrates with existing management information systems, to reduce paperwork and ensure data is fully up to date at any given time.

With fully customisable reporting features, course delivery and progress can be easily monitored and tracked.

Advertisement

DRINKS INDUSTRY APPRENTICES GET LATEST COVID-19 GUIDANCE IN ONLINE TRAINING
Sector News
Apprentices working in the drinks dispensing industry have learnt the
Canterbury College Backs Youth Council Competition to Inspire Young Locals
Sector News
The Canterbury School of Visual Arts at @EKC__Groupâ€™s Canterbury Col
Prime Minister's COVID briefing confirming wider re-opening of schools June 1st
Sector News
The NEU is not convinced that it is safe to open schools more widely o

Deirdre McKendry, Director of Business Development, commented on the investment, saying: “This is an exciting stage in the development of our e-portfolio system within the College, to assist our wide range of work-based learners to access cutting-edge technologies, to assist in providing evidence of their competence within their chosen discipline.”

The Business Development Team at Borders College is now using this system to ensure that students on their wide range of training courses have the opportunity to upload their work for monitoring by a member of staff.

Smart Assessor is designed to track the progress of the students and offer customisable delivery milestones, as well as a Smart Annotator feature allowing invaluable feedback for the students.

The cost of implementing the new system was met by the Borders Further Education Trust (BFET), an independent charity set up to enhance the education experience for further education students in the Scottish Borders.

The Business Development Unit is a single point of contact, providing practical help and advice for employers to enable them to develop the skills of their employees. Its focus is to assist organisations to maximise their business potential through the development of their workforce. The Business Development team does this through the delivery of work-based learning and certificated short course qualifications.

You may also be interested in these articles:

DRINKS INDUSTRY APPRENTICES GET LATEST COVID-19 GUIDANCE IN ONLINE TRAINING
Sector News
Apprentices working in the drinks dispensing industry have learnt the
Canterbury College Backs Youth Council Competition to Inspire Young Locals
Sector News
The Canterbury School of Visual Arts at @EKC__Group’s Canterbury Col
The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on exams around the world
Sector News
This year, exams and assessments in England have been cancelled to hel
SAGE evidence papers
Sector News
This evening's Education in the Media focusses on the publication of
PM confirms schools, colleges and nurseries on track to begin phased reopening
Sector News
From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are set to open to more ch
Prime Minister's COVID briefing confirming wider re-opening of schools June 1st
Sector News
The NEU is not convinced that it is safe to open schools more widely o
Take extra care of your Apprentices' mental health during lockdown
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek (#MHAW), which promotes good mental health
Cambridge Regional College and international partners evaluate Erasmus+ Next Steps Project in lockdown
Sector News
In 2016 @CRC_College and partner agencies from Italy, Finland and Czec
Education Sec has failed to listen to teachers and parents through this crisis - Moran
Sector News
Responding to the government's release of the SAGE advice on school re
Union warns that disadvantaged students could miss out under plans for summer exams
Sector News
Disadvantaged students could still lose out under changes confirmed to
IMI sets out to support Colleges and Training Centres as Ofqual releases Extraordinary Regulatory Framework
Sector News
Automotive industry professional body @The_IMI ramps up resources to h
New contact tracing app for COVID-19 spread designed to protect privacy
Sector News
A new app developed at Imperial College London aims to protect privacy

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4581)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page