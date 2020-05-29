 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Developing Apprentices' Wellbeing

Details
Hits: 1061

User Rating: 3 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mike Thompson

The difficult times we face mean that HR professionals working in early careers will have to grapple with many challenges as we come to terms with the new world that we live in. Perhaps the greatest of these challenges will be maintaining the health and wellbeing of apprentices as they themselves have to live with a potentially prolonged period of uncertainty and change. Some will adapt easily and quickly but others will struggle and there will be a risk to their mental health.

Even before the arrival of the current pandemic we have seen a steady upward trend in the number of apprentices and graduates suffering some form of mental health issue. When I left Barclays and set up Gen Healthy Minds I began to investigate this further and with the help of the Open University commissioned a piece of research with employers to delve deeper to try and understand the problem better and what could be done to fix it.

The statistics that came back were alarming. Over one third of the 700 employers questioned reported a rise in mental health issues amongst their apprentice and graduate populations. These were employers from both private and public sector and large and small employers. The factors driving this rise were varied including increased pressure of work, financial or personal issues and increased pressure of exams/study.

This rise is impacting employers in several ways with many citing rising sickness levels, lower engagement and lower productivity. For apprentices and graduates the impact was equally negative with many dropping out of their programmes or having to leave their employment.

Armed with this insight I looked at what best practice models were in place to look after and develop the wellbeing of apprentices. Whilst I found many good firm wide activities that supported people when they fall unwell, I found very little proactive activity aimed at people in early careers so I set about looking at how to develop a support framework that employers could use to complement their existing graduate and apprentice development programmes.

Working with several experts in wellbeing and positive psychology and a number of progressive employers we designed a model that would help apprentices, graduates and their line managers to understand the behaviours that are likely to lead to a happier healthier life.

We developed programmes that would educate and inform apprentices about what behaviours would support their mental health and equipped them with tools they could use every day. So, for example, some apprentices really find mindfulness a helpful stress management tool whereas others might prefer to focus on developing their resilience or following our tips for better nutrition and sleep.

Advertisement

Coronavirus â€“ The New Normal & How To Work With It â€“ Just Tell Me How This Ends
Featured Article
An Existential Challenge Right now, leadership looks and feels vastly
Coronavirus has accelerated demand to improve the global education systemâ€™s resilience to future shocks
Featured Article
From Primary to Further and Higher Education - COVID-19 is driving th
Gillian Keegan, speaks to Tom Bewick for #SkillsWorldLIVE on National Thank a Teacher Day about Apprenticeship Reforms and Quality
Featured Article
Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships in England, Gillian Keegan, sp

This development must be accompanied by education of line managers and other support networks such as mentors if it is to really have an impact. If the culture, working practices and management styles that apprentices experience aren’t supportive of their wellbeing then no amount of personal development can make a difference

My advice to companies wrestling with this problem is to think about how much time and effort they put into developing a support framework for their new joiners. If it is purely an occupational health framework they rely on this is unlikely to have much impact as by the time it is needed it is too late as the individual is already unwell. Think about what can be put in place to support new joiners to adapt to the stresses of the workplace and build their resilience. This could be training, support apps or a mentor network. Also consider how their line managers can support them and create an environment where the individual can thrive.

Mike Thompson – MD Gen Healthy Minds Ltd

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coronavirus – The New Normal & How To Work With It – Just Tell Me How This Ends
Featured Article
An Existential Challenge Right now, leadership looks and feels vastly
Supporting innovation for recovery
Featured Article
Adapting to global reconstruction and reinvention through fostering re
Coronavirus has accelerated demand to improve the global education system’s resilience to future shocks
Featured Article
From Primary to Further and Higher Education - COVID-19 is driving th
Gillian Keegan, speaks to Tom Bewick for #SkillsWorldLIVE on National Thank a Teacher Day about Apprenticeship Reforms and Quality
Featured Article
Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships in England, Gillian Keegan, sp
Coronavirus – The New Normal & How To Work With It – Coming Out The Other Side
Featured Article
Not The Time For Quick Fixes & Short-TermismDuring a conversation
Learning from the SME’s reshaping our economy
Featured Article
The waves that the Levy and new Standards caused across the vocational
Online Instructor-Led Training: Why businesses need an OIL change to stay relevant
Featured Article
Technology is fundamental in today’s workforce, and most companies h
Educators Are Figuring Out New Ways of Working, Living and Learning Aligned to Health, Sustainability and the Planet.
Featured Article
The Stars Have Never Seemed So Bright I was recently listening to a le
How Mergers and Acquisitions in EdTech shows the sector continues to thrive
Featured Article
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted education in ways that would have
The left of centre approach: Supporting students' positive mental health outcomes during lockdown
Featured Article
#MentalHealth is not an add-on Mental health concerns are likely to em
eLearning Provides Opportunities for Growth… Even During a Global Crisis
Featured Article
It’s an unusual time to be talking about growth. The COVID-19 pandem
Calculated grades could lead to exploitation and scandal if applied universally
Featured Article
@OFQUAL's Emergency Guidelines for International Markets This is a tes

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: 5 Benefits of Continued Professional Development 16 hours 53 minutes ago
Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has published a new article: The Best Cybersecurity Tips For Distance Learning 16 hours 55 minutes ago
Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College celebrates successful first ever Virtual Open Event 19 hours 45 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4594)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page