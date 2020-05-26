 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Newbury College Hairdressing student cutting it for the NHS

Details
Hits: 57
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NewburyCollege Hairdressing student, Liza-Jane Lamb, has picked up her scissors for a different type of cut, in support of the #NHS. Instead of cutting hair she has been cutting material to make scrubs and other vital equipment to help keep care workers protected. 

Liza commented, “I was moved to hear about the shortage of scrubs and PPE so vital in protecting the staff fighting to protect the lives of others. Shortly after the lockdown was announced, I set-up a Facebook fundraiser” she continued, “I owe everything to the NHS, two years ago, I was critically ill. The team in the ICU department at Basingstoke, though their skill and dedication, saved my life, without them, I would not be here today.” 

The fundraiser had a £50 target and was intended to raise funds for materials, by the end of the day they had raised £300. Liza is able to continue producing the scrubs required, thanks to the generosity of the community via the fundraiser, and an army of around 20 volunteers supporting production. The group do everything from making complete sets of scrubs, cutting out, sewing up, making hats, making headbands, making bags and dropping off and picking up from self-isolators. 

Regarding the support she has received from the community, Liza said,

“The wonderful people at The West Berkshire Hub provided us with five patterns completely free of charge, and many local companies have supported by providing vital materials. I have been blown away by the overwhelming support that I have received, people want to help our wonderful NHS service. Donating their time is just as important as donating money, and I have received both in abundance. We will continue to carry on making as long as we are needed, and the fundraising can continue to support this.” 

Scrubs, bags, hats and headbands have so far been provided as needed to the following: 

  • Intensive Care Unit at The Royal Berkshire Hospital 
  • Newbury COVID Hub at Newbury Racecourse, the Hub also distribute items around the country. 
  • Local midwives 
  • North Middlesex Hospital 
  • The paediatric ward at Newham General Hospital 
  • Buckingham Healthcare NHS trust 
  • John Radcliffe Hospital 

Rachael Elsey, Curriculum Manager, Hair and Beauty, Newbury College, commented

“It is heart-warming to see students adapting their skills to support the community. We are very proud of Liza-Jane and all that she has accomplished.” 

To donate or find out more about the work that Liza-Jane and her army of volunteers are undertaking, visit the Facebook page, Lizas NHS scrubs. 

Advertisement

Two Imperial researchers named World Economic Forum Young Scientists
Sector News
WEF Annual Meeting of the New ChampionsTwo Imperial researchers have b
How to get Children Interested in STEM During Lockdown and Beyond
Sector News
In almost all of walks of life, science, technology, engineering, and
Increased mental health support for disadvantaged young people in London
Sector News
A charity in Newham has received over Â£100,000 to provide targeted me

You may also be interested in these articles:

Two Imperial researchers named World Economic Forum Young Scientists
Sector News
WEF Annual Meeting of the New ChampionsTwo Imperial researchers have b
How to get Children Interested in STEM During Lockdown and Beyond
Sector News
In almost all of walks of life, science, technology, engineering, and
Increased mental health support for disadvantaged young people in London
Sector News
A charity in Newham has received over £100,000 to provide targeted me
Use a fraction of the bandwidth required for traditional video conferencing and create more engaging lessons for free
Sector News
@Bramble_io to help socially distanced schools and colleges teach enti
DRINKS INDUSTRY APPRENTICES GET LATEST COVID-19 GUIDANCE IN ONLINE TRAINING
Sector News
Apprentices working in the drinks dispensing industry have learnt the
A smarter way to be assessed
Sector News
As part of its continued commitment to the development of online asses
Canterbury College Backs Youth Council Competition to Inspire Young Locals
Sector News
The Canterbury School of Visual Arts at @EKC__Group’s Canterbury Col
The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on exams around the world
Sector News
This year, exams and assessments in England have been cancelled to hel
SAGE evidence papers
Sector News
This evening's Education in the Media focusses on the publication of
PM confirms schools, colleges and nurseries on track to begin phased reopening
Sector News
From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are set to open to more ch
Prime Minister's COVID briefing confirming wider re-opening of schools June 1st
Sector News
The NEU is not convinced that it is safe to open schools more widely o
Take extra care of your Apprentices' mental health during lockdown
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek (#MHAW), which promotes good mental health

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4581)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page