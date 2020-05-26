Newbury College Hairdressing student cutting it for the NHS

@NewburyCollege Hairdressing student, Liza-Jane Lamb, has picked up her scissors for a different type of cut, in support of the #NHS. Instead of cutting hair she has been cutting material to make scrubs and other vital equipment to help keep care workers protected.

Liza commented, “I was moved to hear about the shortage of scrubs and PPE so vital in protecting the staff fighting to protect the lives of others. Shortly after the lockdown was announced, I set-up a Facebook fundraiser” she continued, “I owe everything to the NHS, two years ago, I was critically ill. The team in the ICU department at Basingstoke, though their skill and dedication, saved my life, without them, I would not be here today.”

The fundraiser had a £50 target and was intended to raise funds for materials, by the end of the day they had raised £300. Liza is able to continue producing the scrubs required, thanks to the generosity of the community via the fundraiser, and an army of around 20 volunteers supporting production. The group do everything from making complete sets of scrubs, cutting out, sewing up, making hats, making headbands, making bags and dropping off and picking up from self-isolators.

Regarding the support she has received from the community, Liza said,

“The wonderful people at The West Berkshire Hub provided us with five patterns completely free of charge, and many local companies have supported by providing vital materials. I have been blown away by the overwhelming support that I have received, people want to help our wonderful NHS service. Donating their time is just as important as donating money, and I have received both in abundance. We will continue to carry on making as long as we are needed, and the fundraising can continue to support this.”

Scrubs, bags, hats and headbands have so far been provided as needed to the following:

Intensive Care Unit at The Royal Berkshire Hospital

Newbury COVID Hub at Newbury Racecourse, the Hub also distribute items around the country.

Local midwives

North Middlesex Hospital

The paediatric ward at Newham General Hospital

Buckingham Healthcare NHS trust

John Radcliffe Hospital

Rachael Elsey, Curriculum Manager, Hair and Beauty, Newbury College, commented

“It is heart-warming to see students adapting their skills to support the community. We are very proud of Liza-Jane and all that she has accomplished.”

To donate or find out more about the work that Liza-Jane and her army of volunteers are undertaking, visit the Facebook page, Lizas NHS scrubs.

