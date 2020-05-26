 
Extra dates added for embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars

ETF Logo

@E_T_Foundation (ETF) has added new dates for each of the popular embedding maths and English in apprenticeships interactive webinars.

The webinars are part of a fully funded, flexible CPD package to help staff embed maths and English in workplace training delivery. Relating maths and English to authentic workplace practices can help apprentices to see the relevance, improving motivation and learning outcomes. The aim of the CPD package is to support better retention and achievement of apprentices, improve apprenticeship success rates and help employers to build a skilled workforce. The ETF’s CPD package is based around four topics:

  1. Embedding strategies: How to work towards an embedded approach to the delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships
    New date - Wednesday 17 June at 11:00 am
  2. Resources: How to find and use appropriate resources for an embedded approach, including resources to upskill your staff involved in apprenticeship delivery
    New date - Wednesday 24 June at 4:00 pm
  3. Assessment: How to identify appropriate assessment methods for effective embedding
    New date - Thursday 2 July at 1:00 pm

  4. Inclusivity: How to support inclusivity for the effective delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships.
    New date - Monday 6 July at 1:00 pm

The new webinar dates are now available to book via the ETF’s booking system.

In Spring, the ETF updated and enhanced the series of webinars to incorporate home working and online learning. The national workforce development body for the Further Education sector is committed to supporting education providers in adapting and innovating to continue to support their apprentices. The updated webinars include providing strategies to adapt activities such as assessment, keeping learners motivated using technology as well as supporting good practice for the future working conditions.

Each webinar is linked to an online module which builds on its content. The online modules are also available free of charge through the ETF’s Foundation Online Learning website.

The training is designed for all staff involved in creating and delivering maths and English training for apprentices, both subject-specific and vocational training staff in learning providers, as well as apprenticeship supervisors, learning mentors and assessors in the workplace.

The four new dates follow on from previous dates announced across May and June, the remaining of these are:

  • Inclusivity – Monday 1 June at 4:00 pm
  • Resources - Thursday 4 June at 3:00 pm
  • Assessment - Wednesday 10 June at 11:00 am

Webinars are also offered in-house free of charge for groups of minimum 10 people and can be delivered as part of staff development training days.

To enquire about this opportunity and to book on the programme visit the ETF booking website. The webinars have limited places on to enable the interactive sections to be fully utilised by attendees, so early booking is advised. Further dates will be added depending on demand.

