 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Student balances life on frontline as key worker with college studies

Details
Hits: 96
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Cerys Harris

A TEENAGE @colegcambria student is balancing college assignments with her role as a key worker during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cerys Harris wakes at 4am every day before beginning a 5am shift as a home delivery picker at Morrisons supermarket in Rhyl.

The 17 year-old is on the shop floor until 12.30pm, before returning to the home she shares in the town with mum Rhian, her sister and grandparents.

Currently studying AS Levels in History, Law and English Language at Coleg Cambria, Cerys is on track to attain high grades and is progressing well, embracing remote learning while keeping in touch with classmates.

She even secured a work placement with London-based law firm LedLet this summer, that now looks set to take place via phone calls and video conferencing.

“Everything was going great, I had just been for an interview at Morrisons for a job I could do at weekends and during the summer and was looking forward to the year ahead,” said the former Rhyl High School pupil.

“Like everyone else, it’s been a challenging time but my colleagues at Morrisons have been amazing and the tutors at Deeside Sixth Form Centre are very supportive, getting in touch every day to see how we are and sending us work to do.

“I am in contact with friends, but it is difficult not seeing everybody, especially as a lot of them live locally and travel to the college with me every day.”

Cerys is working 35 hours a week at Morrisons and says the environment has improved, with more people getting to grips with rules around social distancing.

“At first it was challenging, a lot of them were not keeping their distance, there were issues over stock running low or running out because of panic buying nationally,” she said.

“I think we’ve all adapted, and a lot of that is down to the staff here, we’ve all stuck together and it’s such a great team.”

Cerys added: “I’m here early in the morning so when I do finish in the afternoon, I am still in a work mindset and go straight to my coursework and revision.

“It’s a lot to take on but I think it’s helped me physically and mentally because the time has gone quicker, I haven’t had time to dwell on what’s happening, we just try and get the job done as safely as possible.

Advertisement

Uxbridge College gears up for Virtual Open Day events from June 4
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is gearing up for a series of â€˜Virtual Open Dayâ€™
Extra dates added for embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation (ETF) has added new dates for each of the popular embe
Fledglink app launches digital online learning service for lost Gen Z
Sector News
@FledglinkApp - In response to both the current COVID-19 pandemic and

“I count myself lucky to have this job and really enjoy it, especially as we helping to get stock out to people during what is a really tough time for them, and for all of us.”

Miriam Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre, praised Cerys for her positive attitude, adding: “The way she has managed to complete her college work while being out there on the frontline helping to ensure people self-isolating are able to get their shopping safely, is admirable – we are very proud of her, she’s an inspiration.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Uxbridge College gears up for Virtual Open Day events from June 4
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is gearing up for a series of ‘Virtual Open Day’
£500K Investment Secured by Learning Labs to bridge language gaps
Sector News
Learning Labs Limited @FlashAcademy_HQ to use the finance boost to inc
Extra dates added for embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation (ETF) has added new dates for each of the popular embe
Fledglink app launches digital online learning service for lost Gen Z
Sector News
@FledglinkApp - In response to both the current COVID-19 pandemic and
Work ethic on display with College students
Sector News
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to see local employer
Two Imperial College researchers named World Economic Forum Young Scientists
Sector News
Two @ImperialCollege researchers have been named @WEF World Economic F
How to get Children Interested in STEM During Lockdown and Beyond
Sector News
In almost all of walks of life, science, technology, engineering, and
Increased mental health support for disadvantaged young people in London
Sector News
A charity in Newham has received over £100,000 to provide targeted me
Award-winning screen professionals to share experience with students on ScreenSkills Select-endorsed courses
Sector News
@UKScreenSkills - Creatives and crew from award-winning UK film, anima
Newbury College Hairdressing student cutting it for the NHS
Sector News
@NewburyCollege Hairdressing student, Liza-Jane Lamb, has picked up he
Covid Nurse says ‘acts of kindness’ have helped her to cope
Sector News
A nurse and former @BarkingCollege student has shared how acts of kind
The Henley College launches first Virtual Information Event & Tour
Sector News
@henleycol launches first Virtual Information Event & TourThe Henl

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4585)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page