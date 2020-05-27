 
Portland College Helps to Feed Those Most in Need

Details
Portland College providing food during covid

As a charity itself, @PortlandCollege knows the impact that COVID-19 is having on the ability for charities to raise much needed funds for vital causes. That’s why they are lending a helping hand to those most in need during the pandemic.

Thanks to a generous donation of £2,000 from Severn Trent Water, Portland has been able to purchase extra food stock and is delighted to be able to share its supplies to help in the fight against food poverty locally.

Portland began supporting the Academy Transformation Trust FE College last week with their ‘Let’s All Eat’ initiative which provides essential food parcels for local people who are finding it difficult to feed themselves and their families.

The initiative, which operates out of Sutton Community Academy, was already busy but is now under increasing demand due to the impact of COVID-19. By purchasing surplus food and turning it into meals, people were able to benefit from low cost or free food at their café. However, during COVID-19 times, the service has had to adapt to support more people in need and now delivers free food parcels within the Sutton in Ashfield area.

Each week, Portland College’s catering department prepares and donates 120 tasty sandwiches to be included in food parcels which are given to homeless people, elderly and vulnerable citizens and families in our region.

Linda, Employability Tutor for Sutton Community Academy collects the sandwiches from Portland twice a week and is one of the dedicated volunteers who delivers the food parcels. “We don’t get sandwiches from anywhere else and we really appreciate the regular donations from Portland College. They help massively in bulking out our boxes and adding variety. It is thanks to the generous support from such organisations that we can carry on providing this lifeline to so many.”

The food parcels are delivered by volunteers like Linda directly to individuals and families, as well as being distributed to both the Sutton and Kirkby community foodbanks.

David Powney, Catering Manager at Portland College added, “We are proud to be able to support our local residents by sharing our resources. In times like these it is crucial that we come together as a community and support each other. COVID-19 has had such a devastating impact on some people’s lives and livelihoods and we are keen to help as much as we can.”

To find out how you can contribute to the Let’s All Eat Initiative, contact the ATTFE on 07867 451424 or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To find out more about supporting Portland College visit https://www.portland.ac.uk/fundraising

