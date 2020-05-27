New course in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice

@barnsleycollege Higher Education has launched a new Foundation Degree in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice*, designed for those wishing to work in the public and private sector across a multitude of criminal and community justice settings.

The Foundation Degree offers an exciting and challenging insight into the study of crime and the social and psychological constructions of it. The course aims to go beyond the common-sense assumptions and explore the complex and contentious nature of crime and criminal justice.

Students will explore several of the following criminological topics including: honour-based violence, football hooliganism, gangs, cyber-crime, child criminality, immigration, community impacts and locally-based community services aimed at proactively preventing criminality, rehabilitating offenders and tackling marginalisation.

In year two, students are expected to gain industry experience in their chosen area in order to develop industry specific skills and knowledge that employers hold in high regard. The College currently have strong industry connections with West Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Police, HMP Wakefield Prison, HMP Doncaster Prison and Rampton Hospital among many others.

Luke Hellewell, Public Services HE Pathway Leader at Barnsley College, said: “People want to know more about how the criminal justice system works. When we designed this programme it was really important that students get an opportunity to gain industry experience and have the ability to convert theory into practice - we believe we have the balance just right.

“We are incredibly excited to offer the Foundation Degree in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice and are certain that this qualification will place students in a very strong position to progress onto relevant careers in both public, private and community-based organisations. The course has been highly commended by the University of Hull and has been developed with the help of a number of public and private organisations to ensure its relevance.”

For more information on our new Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice course, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/publicservices

* Subject to Validation by University of Hull

