Sparx launches national maths pilot Numerise to boost maths learning at home

@SparxLearning – the socially focused learning technology company – is launching a national pilot for Numerise, an online, home-learning maths product for 10 to 16 year old's covering Key Stage 3 and GCSE Maths. To support parents with the current challenges of remote schooling, Numerise is available free-of-charge over the summer period.

Numerise draws on a bank of over 38,000 handwritten questions and 9,000 video tutorials and is designed to engage, motivate and support the learner. Numerise uses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised maths learning to each learner. This ensures that every student progresses at a pace that’s right for them, identifying where they are struggling and setting achievable maths questions.

Numerise is powered by the award-winning technology Sparx uses in its school’s platforms, Sparx Maths and Sparx Maths Virtual Classroom, which is used globally by more than 600 schools and based on nine years of in-school research.

Dan Sandhu, CEO of Sparx said:

“Lockdown means young people have already lost weeks of face to face maths teaching and we know parents are concerned about the potential impact. We’ve spent more than nine years working with teachers to understand how educational technology can help them and we are delighted to be able to apply this understanding to help parents. Numerise is underpinned by our knowledge of how young people learn maths and we believe it can help to power-up maths home learning and boost confidence in young people.”

Numerise is the latest offering from the Sparx Family which also includes Sparx Maths and HegartyMaths. Sparx products are used in 80 countries around the world and are already supporting 1.2 million learners. Sparx’s research shows that using Sparx Maths for four hours per week, on average, helps increase Sparx students’ predicted GCSE Maths result by one GCSE grade and helps disadvantaged students progress at the same rate as other students.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Volunteers offer support with #virtual work experience from home Itâ€™ Sector News A young mum, studying a degree at East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG), ha Sector News @nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste