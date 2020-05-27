 
College strengthens business focus by joining the South Wales Chamber of Commerce

Gower College Swansea have announced that they have become a member of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce.  

Over the last five years the College’s work based learning programmes have gone from strength to strength, working closely with many businesses across the UK. The growth of its business-to-business work has been a key factor in establishing itself as one of the leading colleges in Wales.

The College has already developed strong partnerships with organisations, including TATA Steel, FRF Motors and HMT Sancta Maria Hospital. Boasting a membership of over 500 companies from within the region, the Chamber provides a fantastic platform for the College to continue to form relationships with some of the most reputable businesses across Wales.

Stuart Davies, Business Development Consultant at the College said: “We pride ourselves on the support that we provide to employers in delivering their learning strategies. Given that we are working with so many Welsh businesses, joining a body as reputable as the South Wales Chamber of Commerce makes perfect sense as we seek to broaden our engagement and be part of the voice for Welsh business.”

Heather Myers, CEO of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce adds: “We are delighted to welcome Gower College Swansea to the South and Mid Wales Chamber of Commerce and look forward to supporting them with the amazing work they are doing in their region which will benefit the membership and introduce them to new markets and connections.”

Coleg yn cryfhau ffocws busnes drwy ymuno â Siambr Fasnach De Cymru
