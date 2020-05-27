 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Turning working from home into work experience from home

Details
Hits: 100
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Volunteers offer support with #virtual work experience from home 

It’s been almost two months since schools and colleges across the UK had to close their doors to many students, and some young people are coming to terms with missing out on major milestones. One important event students may miss is work experience.

While teachers might be concerned about the impact of the pandemic on curriculum learning, we also need to ensure that lockdown doesn’t deprive students of this fundamental part of their careers education.

We’ve created our own virtual work experience week to give students an insight into working at a charity like Future First. Students have the chance to ‘meet’ team members through our video series, and engage in tasks from sorting data to writing social media posts. These activities aim to help students build on the skills and experience they’d need for many careers, not just the charity sector.

Our volunteers have also stepped up and offered advice on what students can do during and after lockdown to gain experience for various sectors. A Deck Officer advises students to gain knowledge of first aid during lockdown, while a marketer recommends using free online design courses.

Beth Goddard, Director of Programmes at Future First, urged people to sign up to volunteer and provide support and advice for current students at their former state school by clicking the sign up link on www.futurefirst.org.uk.

She said, ‘We cannot stress enough how valuable work experience is as young people enter the world of work. It features as part of the Gatsby Benchmarks of good careers education. For students, it’s a nerve-wracking but worthwhile rite of passage and we want to ensure that the pandemic doesn’t mean they miss out.’

Future First is a national education charity with the vision that every state school and college should be supported by a thriving engaged community of former students who help schools do more for current students.    

Future First has worked in more than a thousand state schools and colleges across Britain enabling state schools and colleges to harness the talents of alumni to inspire and support current students as career and education role models, work experience providers, mentors and e-mentors, governors, donors and fundraisers and as volunteers more widely.

Advertisement

Degree student helping others to be healthy and happy during lockdown
Sector News
A young mum, studying a degree at East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG), ha
South Eastern Regional College Staff part of Erasmus+ project to look at New Skills for Vocational Education and Training Teachers
Sector News
@nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste
Newcastle College to Virtually Open Campus to Prospective Students
Sector News
A 3D exhibition will give prospective learners an insight into college

You may also be interested in these articles:

Degree student helping others to be healthy and happy during lockdown
Sector News
A young mum, studying a degree at East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG), ha
South Eastern Regional College Staff part of Erasmus+ project to look at New Skills for Vocational Education and Training Teachers
Sector News
@nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste
Newcastle College to Virtually Open Campus to Prospective Students
Sector News
A 3D exhibition will give prospective learners an insight into college
Coleg yn cryfhau ffocws busnes drwy ymuno Ã¢ Siambr Fasnach De Cymru
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyhoeddi ei fod bellach yn aelod o Siamb
College strengthens business focus by joining the South Wales Chamber of Commerce
Sector News
Gower College Swansea have announced that they have become a member of
Sweet success for North East chocolatier during pandemic
Sector News
When the coronavirus outbreak struck, specialist artisan chocolatier a
Sparx launches national maths pilot Numerise to boost maths learning at home
Sector News
@SparxLearning â€“ the socially focused learning technology company â€
University-led civic partnership installs free WIFI to help residents cope with COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
A University-led partnership that is creating a digital and eHealth ce
Oldham's young people deserve a 'September Promise' to stop them suffereing the economic impact of Covid-19
Sector News
Alyn Francis, the Principal @OldhamCollege is joining education leader
GOVERNMENT MUST SET OUT HOW PLANS FOR WIDER SCHOOL REOPENING WILL MEET OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE EQUALITY ACT 2010
Sector News
@NASUWT The NASUWT-The Teachersâ€™ Union has raised urgent concerns wi
New course in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education has launched a new Foundation Degree
SAE Liverpool hosted an Animation workshop for a select group of Y12 students from The Mosslands School
Sector News
Last week the creative media education higher provider @SAEinstituteUK

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4587)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page