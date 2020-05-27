 
We work as a (Microsoft) Team!

Details
Jonathan Butler

Along with all other sectors, @WilberforceSFC has had to rise to unprecedented and at sometimes near impossible challenges over the last few weeks.

Things change constantly in the classroom, something any teacher would be familiar with, but no one could prepare staff for what has occurred globally recently. 

To continue to provide excellent education, pastoral support and careers progression, to over 1,400 Wilberforce students at home, has tested staff ingenuity and determination to the limits!
 
‘Working as a team and encouraging innovation & creativity’ have always been at the heart of  the College’s core values, in light of this, staff swiftly embraced ‘Microsoft Teams’.

This online platform connects teachers and students safely, through the powers of technology.

Staff have the ability to set work and teach from the comfort of their own homes and students can learn remotely and interactively, ideal during these unusual times.

Assistant Principal and Head of Teaching & Learning, Jonathan Butler, comments:

“We are amazed by the sheer commitment from our teachers, Wilberforce staff rallied together and quickly learnt how to teach remotely, plan lessons and deliver them online and the feedback has been phenomenal. Being in a generation where everything is digital, our students have taken to this way of learning like a duck to water and it has helped restore a sense of normality to a very surreal way of living.”

Students have thanked the commitment teachers have shown, with one student commenting “It’s been really helpful to make things seem normal and to take my mind off what’s going on, so thank you”  and another saying

“This is brilliant, I was so worried about how we’d carry on with lessons, but after the second remote session I feel so much better, it’s so easy.”  

The College is now planning a ‘Virtual Welcome Day’, for all prospective students, on Wednesday 24th June. This will include a virtual Campus Tour, Online Taster Lessons, the opportunity to meet teachers and support staff plus find out more about travel and bursaries.

Wilberforce College is a well- established, Ofsted good rated, highly successful Sixth Form College open to school leavers across the region. Specialising in education for 16-19  year-olds, the College offers a wide range of A Level and BTEC qualifications and provides individual support for all students.

