Free skills, careers & job hunting resources for 14-24 year olds

Details
Hits: 119
Looking for work - free careers booklet
@YEUK2012 is delighted to present its free, interactive skills and careers booklets for young people aged 14-24. These booklets have been designed to support young people during this diffifcult time and have been co-designed with young people, careers advisers and employers.

The resources build on the extensive online skills and careers content produced by Youth Employment UK through its Young Professional Skills Programme and Careers Hub which now supports more than 100,000 young people every month and can support schools and colleges in meeting some of the Gatsby Benchmarks.

The Looking for Work booklet also brings into play the Essentail Skills Framework created by The Skills Builder Partnership.

Download the Young Professional Skills & Careers Booklet

Download the Young Professional Looking for Work Booklet

Laura-Jane Rawlings, CEO of Youth Employment UK says - "young people tell us that they do not feel confident that they know what skills employers are looking for or what careers exist. Our website was built with young people for young people to help address these challenges, over the years it has become a leading resource for schools, colleges, youth organisations and a range of partners. With more than 100,000 young people using it every month.

We know that the Coronavirus is going to really impact the employment opportunities of young people and we are working flat out with policy colleagues and employers to address this. But we also wanted to provide something really practical for young people and those that support them. The Skills & Careers Booklet launched just before lockdown and we know it has been downloaded more than 6,000 times and that is just the tip of the iceberg as the download is being shared on school and partner websites around the country. 

Building the Looking for Work Booklet was an essential development, we wanted to help those young people who will be entering the labour market for the first time this summer, or those who are perhaps at risk and need that additional support to move on into a different role. I am grateful to our partners for their support and insight in helping us create this fantastic resource, but also to our Youth Ambassadors who have been instrumental in helping us with this work."

Organisations are invited to use the booklets in anyway that supports their work with young people, but are also invited to connect with the Youth Employment Team and see how we can work together to support more young people.

We work as a (Microsoft) Team!
Sector News
Along with all other sectors, @WilberforceSFC has had to rise to unpre
Open University produce 3rd most staff for global tech firms
Sector News
@OpenUniversity produces the third-most graduates for the world's larg
A few Big Data and analytics lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
What has the coronavirus pandemic taught us about Big Data and analyti

