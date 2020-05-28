 
Half of students fear they won't receive a university place due to coronavirus

Details
48% of university applicants are concerned that the coronavirus pandemic will negatively impact their chances of securing a place at their first-choice university, according to research conducted by The @SuttonTrust. With secondary schools remaining closed and universities across the country cancelling their Open Days this summer, many students are anxious about their next steps and unsure where to turn for advice and reassurance.

Since the cancellation of campus Open Days and recruitment events the online event world has swelled with Virtual Open Days, offering students a great opportunity to explore from the safety of home.

But as of yet, no real replacement for recruitment fairs has been offered. University fairs are vital ways for students to explore all their options in one place, and explore paths they might not have otherwise considered. They also offer students the chance to ask questions and receive guidance directly from universities, a lifeline for students worried about how the lack of mock exams and new predicted grades may impact their chances of attending university.

One London-based company has taken the initiative and brought together over 90 universities and colleges from across the UK for a Virtual Fair on Wednesday 17 June from 12:00 - 18:00; right in the middle of the traditional Open Day season. UK University Search have designed their virtual fair to support students looking to attend university in both 2020 and 2021, giving Sixth Formers the chance to research their university choices, whether they’re just beginning their application journey, or they’re considering back-up options in case their predicted grades prove disappointing.

Not only will students be able to live chat with ambassadors from English, Scottish and Welsh universities, but they’ll be able to take part in informative webinars on topics such as Choosing a University, Securing a Place through Clearing and Writing a Personal Statement. Parents and teachers are also welcome to attend to allow them to better support young people whilst they’re studying at home.

UK University Search have been running university and careers fairs for over 5 years at locations such as the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford Stadium. In 2019 their fairs attracted over 45,000 students and 250 exhibitors. They’re currently running both a Virtual Fair and weekly Webinar Wednesdays to support students, parents and teachers across the country whilst they work from home.

