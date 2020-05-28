Cognassist and Bud collaborate for greater efficiency and security for customers.

@CognAssist are proud to announce the launch of their new integration with @wearebud
This is the first integration that we have implemented with a learner management system and it will greatly improve the efficiency and security around the exchange of learner data between Bud’s customers and Cognassist.
Owen Thomas, COO at Bud said “We are very pleased to be the first to offer this integration. Assessment of additional learning requirements is an essential part of any apprenticeship journey and Cognassist is the only way to do this effectively at scale. The integration between the platforms will mean our joint customers benefit from the increased efficiency and security it will provide for them.”
Chris Quickfall, CEO of Cognassist has said, “We see the deployment of a public API as the key next step in our products evolution towards a cognition utility and it has been great to work with Bud on this first integration, and become part of their growing ecosystem supporting apprenticeship delivery.”
