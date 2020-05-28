 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ian McMillan sends students a message

Details
Hits: 100
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ian McMillan
@IMcMillan sends @barnsleycollege students a message

 

Barnsley College students have been audience to Ian McMillan, radio presenter, poet and writer as part of the College’s ever-growing Cultural Capital initiative. 

 

Advertisement

Cognassist and Bud collaborate for greater efficiency and security for customers.
Sector News
@CognAssist are proud to announce the launch of their new integration
NEU comment on final report of Independent SAGE on Schools
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on @IndependentSage report: When sho
Apprentices seeing the benefits of remote assessment
Sector News
Apprentices have been sharing positive feedback on how remote end poin

Originally born in Darfield, Barnsley, Ian has been a broadcaster, commentator and programme-maker for over 20 years. He founded ‘Versewagon’, later re-named Circus of Poets, a performance poetry group with John Turner and Martyn Wiley. He also appears regularly on television and radio and contributes articles to the Mail on Sunday, The Guardian, the Barnsley Chronicle, Q, Mojo, Poetry Review and the Yorkshire Post. 
 
Throughout his career Ian, nicknamed the 'Bard of Barnsley,' has been poet in residence at Barnsley Football Club, Northern Trains and Humberside Police.
 
Working remotely, students had the chance to listen to Ian, virtually, as he sent a very important message. He spoke words of inspiration that will allow both staff and students to explore their creative side through reading and writing as, in times to come, people will look to us, the ones who lived through the COVID-19 outbreak, to tell them what it was like.
 
Ian spoke of the importance of the creative pieces we may create and that we should explore these in the greatest capacity possible be it painting, drawing, writing stories and poems and taking photographs.
 
In the video, Ian says: “The things we make are going to be the archives that future historians look at and it will keep our brains ticking over in this sludgy time that we’re tramping through.”
 
Jimmy Parkin, Cultural Capital Co-ordinator at Barnsley College, added: “We are thrilled that Ian McMillan has taken the time to send a message to our students during this extraordinary time. 
 
“We hope that our students will be inspired and encouraged by Ian’s words. Having Ian engage with our students like this is incredibly important for their development and to reiterate our message to students on the importance of embracing Cultural Capital opportunities.”
 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cognassist and Bud collaborate for greater efficiency and security for customers.
Sector News
@CognAssist are proud to announce the launch of their new integration
NEU comment on final report of Independent SAGE on Schools
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on @IndependentSage report: When sho
Yorkshire’s only female ‘blood biker’ volunteer doing vital work on the frontline
Sector News
A Sheffield College @SheffCol team leader is transporting vital medica
Government failing to follow advice of own SAGE group in opening schools June 1, says Independent SAGE
Sector News
Government must explore non-school alternatives for children over summ
More than £1million funding creates jobs and helps communities
Sector News
More than £1million in funding from Magnox’s socio-economic scheme
Impressive progress made with the revised new level seven senior leader apprenticeship
Sector News
@IFAteched would like to thank all of the employers on our trailblazer
Apprentices seeing the benefits of remote assessment
Sector News
Apprentices have been sharing positive feedback on how remote end poin
Leaders encouraged to ramp up “critical thinking and managerial decision-making skills” in response to Covid-19 through degree apprenticeship
Sector News
“The rapidly changing world brought about by Covid-19 means leaders
Half of students fear they won't receive a university place due to coronavirus
Sector News
48% of university applicants are concerned that the coronavirus pandem
Support staff losing sleep and suffering anxiety ahead of return to school in England, says UNISON
Sector News
@unisontheunion : Support staff losing sleep and suffering anxiety ahe
Former Borders College student weaves her magic for Doddie’s Tartan
Sector News
Doddie Weir OBE is certainly a household name, and just as famous is h
Free skills, careers & job hunting resources for 14-24 year olds
Sector News
@YEUK2012 is delighted to present its free, interactive skills and car

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4587)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page