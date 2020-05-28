Fashion tutor sews scrubs for NHS

A college lecturer is spending her free time to help sew scrubs for front line staff.

Julia McAusland is a part-time fashion lecturer at Barking & Dagenham College. Realising that she could put her skills to good use, she joined ‘For the Love of Scrubs’ a huge volunteer based group which has been making scrubs for Queen’s and King George’s Hospitals.

So far, Julia has made over 15 sets of scrubs as well as some scrub laundry bags.

Julia says: “I sew when I finish work in the evening and on the weekends and can manage five sets a week. As a fashion lecturer, it’s a great way to use my time, skills and knowledge for the benefit of others.”

In total, over 11,000 sets of scrubs have been made by the volunteers. The group was running out of fabric but thanks to support from radio DJ Chris Evans and a fund raising campaign they were able to raise enough money for more fabric so they could continue their good work.

For the Love of Scrubs will soon be looking to also help supply scrubs to local hospices, care workers, community nurses, GP’s, mental health workers, dentists and workers connected to the hospital which staff will be able to apply for via an online application form.

Julia continues: “It’s been lovely to have a way to support our key workers. Keith Bates from For the Love of Scrubs has been fantastic in organising all us volunteers. I’m just glad we can help.”