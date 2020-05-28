New Directions College welcomed as a Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

@SocietyET announces new corporate partnership

Thanks to a new Corporate Partnership, teaching and training staff at New Directions College in Reading have been welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training (SET). The partnership marks an exciting collaboration between the organisations offering a valuable range of professional development opportunities for the College’s staff.

Announcing the partnership, Barry Wren, Principal of New Directions College, said:

“We’re really pleased to be able to support our staff to access the highest quality CPD and training from the Education and Training Foundation through our SET partnership. It’s important that we’re able to connect our relatively small teams with other practitioners in the sector – we all know the power of collaboration. Furthermore, frameworks like EdTech have been brought to the fore as Education begins to adapt and change. It’s crucial that our amazing staff are supported through this unprecedented change, strategically it’s a no-brainer.”

Martin Reid, Director of SET at the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), said:

“Everyone at the Education and Training Foundation is pleased to welcome our new SET Corporate Partner, New Directions College. This announcement signals the College’s commitment to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its students.

“Our partnership provides New Directions College’s teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

As SET members, New Directions College staff will enjoy benefits including:

the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS

access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education

discounts to CPD courses run by the ETF

access to SET’s online e-book library

being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers

receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training

entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET), or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

The Society for Education and Training, part of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

