Unionlearn booklet explores green skills for a just transition

@unionlearn is today launching a new publication that explores the need for green skills in the future and the ways that unions can support environmental awareness at work.

“Growing Skills, Cutting Carbon – green skills for a just transition” explains the background to the climate crisis, why just transition is a trade union issue and the role of green reps in bring about workplace change.

The document also explores the skills that workers will need as we head towards a net-zero carbon economy and how existing skills can be transferred.

It is also packed full of resources and case studies that will give reps ideas of how to get involved and develop their own workplace initiatives to green their workplaces and which learning opportunities are best for their members.

Unionlearn Director Kevin Rowan said:

“Growing Skills, Cutting Carbon is a fantastic new resource for reps that explains why climate change and just transition are trade union issues and looks at the skills workers will need for the future.”

“Developing green skills at work has the potential to offer a wide range of exciting opportunities to workers across the UK, and the trade union movement will be leading the way in supporting the fight against climate change and helping workers build the skills to be part of the solution.”

To tie in with the launch of the document unionlearn has refreshed content and resources on it “Green Skills at Work” webpage and held a “Green Skills for a just transition” webinar.

Next week will be launching a new “Green Skills and environmental issues” unit in SkillCheck.

Cutting Carbon, Growing Skills is on the unionlearn website.

