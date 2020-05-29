 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Unionlearn booklet explores green skills for a just transition

Details
Hits: 168
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Unionlearn Director Kevin Rowan

@unionlearn is today launching a new publication that explores the need for green skills in the future and the ways that unions can support environmental awareness at work.

Growing Skills, Cutting Carbon – green skills for a just transition” explains the background to the climate crisis, why just transition is a trade union issue and the role of green reps in bring about workplace change. 

The document also explores the skills that workers will need as we head towards a net-zero carbon economy and how existing skills can be transferred.

It is also packed full of resources and case studies that will give reps ideas of how to get involved and develop their own workplace initiatives to green their workplaces and which learning opportunities are best for their members.

Unionlearn Director Kevin Rowan said:

“Growing Skills, Cutting Carbon is a fantastic new resource for reps that explains why climate change and just transition are trade union issues and looks at the skills workers will need for the future.”

“Developing green skills at work has the potential to offer a wide range of exciting opportunities to workers across the UK, and the trade union movement will be leading the way in supporting the fight against climate change and helping workers build the skills to be part of the solution.”

To tie in with the launch of the document unionlearn has refreshed content and resources on it “Green Skills at Work” webpage and held a “Green Skills for a just transition” webinar.

Next week will be launching a new “Green Skills and environmental issues” unit in SkillCheck.   

Cutting Carbon, Growing Skills is on the unionlearn website.

Advertisement

A Quarter of young people in need unable to access mental health support during Covid-19
Sector News
#NHS-approved app hailed solutions by education experts Research by yo
Six people can meet outside under new measures to ease lockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson announced groups of up to six people will be able to mee
PM on track to begin phased return of schools, colleges and nurseries from 1 June
Sector News
From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are still set to open to m

You may also be interested in these articles:

A Quarter of young people in need unable to access mental health support during Covid-19
Sector News
#NHS-approved app hailed solutions by education experts Research by yo
The Skills Network Appoints Mark Dawe as Chief Executive
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK (TSN), a leading online training provider, has announ
Six people can meet outside under new measures to ease lockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson announced groups of up to six people will be able to mee
PM on track to begin phased return of schools, colleges and nurseries from 1 June
Sector News
From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are still set to open to m
#BeyondTomorrow - The Future of Colleges Following COVID-19
Sector News
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, 1 in 6 young people who planned on at
NEW FILM TO INSPIRE STUDENTS THROUGH STORIES OF EVERYDAY FEATS OF ENGINEERING
Sector News
From eating a bacon sandwich in space and making the ultimate paper ae
NEU comment on wider opening of schools
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion Commenting on the Prime Minister @BorisJohnso
New Directions College welcomed as a Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
@SocietyET announces new corporate partnershipThanks to a new Corporat
Bath Spa University’s new data fellows announced
Sector News
Two @BathSpaUni colleagues have been successful in the recent South We
LGA RESPONDS TO ONS FIGURES SHOWING ANNUAL RISE IN NEETS
Sector News
@LGAcomms RESPONDS TO ONS FIGURES SHOWING ANNUAL RISE IN NEETsLatest f
AELP responds to Prime Minister’s statement on apprenticeships and Labour’s letter to the Education Secretary
Sector News
@AELPUK The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) ha
Fashion tutor sews scrubs for NHS
Sector News
@BarkingCollege Fashion tutor sews scrubs for @NHSuk A college lectu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4590)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page