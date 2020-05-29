 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Hopwood Hall College celebrates successful first ever Virtual Open Event

Details
Hits: 163
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
student on a laptop

@HopwoodHall College is celebrating following the success of its first ever Virtual Open Event.

In what was one of the first events of its kind – not just in Greater Manchester, but throughout the country – prospective students were given their first exciting glimpse of college life. Unlike previous open days though, they were attending from the comfort of their own homes.

The event began when droves of future learners flocked to a specially designed microsite as it went live on Thursday 21st May. It soon became clear that just a few short weeks of promotion had been enough to capture the imaginations of so many.

Those in attendance had the amazing opportunity to delve into everything that’s on offer at Hopwood Hall College, including Full-time and Part-time courses, Access and Higher Education, Flexible Learning, and Apprenticeships. The content was there to both inspire and inform.

Anyone with questions was just a click away from having them answered. This was thanks to a dedicated team of tutors who were available throughout using a live chat system. Much like a ‘normal’ open day, every query received a response as the future students began to piece together what life would look like at the college.

The highlight for many was the opportunity to take a brand new virtual campus tour, including a 360 experience in which people could wander through the two campuses in Rochdale and Middleton. This immersive experience gave the learners of tomorrow the opportunity to explore classrooms, workshops, social areas and even catch a glimpse of the meerkats homed at the on-site wildlife enclosure.

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College, said: “It was great to see so many people looking ahead to a brighter future by taking part in our Virtual Open Event.

“The event was a step into the unknown, so we couldn’t be more pleased that it captured the imaginations of so many goal-driven individuals.

“We now look forward to meeting all these ambitious learners in person when they start their path to success at Hopwood Hall College.”

Meanwhile, the feedback from those who attended clearly signaled that the event had been a success.

Ben Slater, a Year 10 pupil from Crompton House School in Oldham, said: “I hadn’t really given much thought to joining Hopwood Hall College, but it’s certainly an option following the Virtual Open Event.

Advertisement

American University in London guarantees September start
Sector News
Blend a US and UK approach to education with a degree starting in Sept
NEU Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain unanswered
Sector News
@NEUnion Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain
Schools and early years returning
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/28/schools-and-early-years-return

“I found it to be very welcoming and I really liked the huge variety of courses and apprenticeships on offer. I could definitely see myself there in future!”

This pioneering event was the latest in a string of well-received initiatives since the college began its ‘virtual leap forward’ in March. Following the start of lockdown, there’s been a distinct willingness to utilise different tools and embrace new systems away from traditional face-to-face methods.

Just last month it also launched a variety of free online courses for people in the local community as it solidifies its reputation as a hub for e-learning.

The immediate future might remain uncertain for the education sector right now, but Hopwood’s Virtual Open Event proves that bold and brave initiatives are more important than ever in these extraordinary times. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

American University in London guarantees September start
Sector News
Blend a US and UK approach to education with a degree starting in Sept
NEU Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain unanswered
Sector News
@NEUnion Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain
Schools and early years returning
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/28/schools-and-early-years-return
SFJ Awards launch suite of Health & Social Care qualifications to support future workforce
Sector News
As the Sector Skills Council for Health, @SkillsforHealth have long be
Scotland's College Expo20 goes online - Here's what to look out for...
Sector News
@ColDevNet much anticipated College Expo will take place on Thursday 1
First set of pandemic apprenticeship data showing a huge fall: Training providers comment after PM's statement
Sector News
@AELPUK respond to Official data published this morning shows that hav
70% of UK Uni students believe that COVID-19 will affect their career prospects
Sector News
Research from @diginbox reveals that 70% of UK Uni students believe t
Unionlearn booklet explores green skills for a just transition
Sector News
@unionlearn is today launching a new publication that explores the nee
A Quarter of young people in need unable to access mental health support during Covid-19
Sector News
#NHS-approved app hailed solutions by education experts Research by yo
The Skills Network Appoints Mark Dawe as Chief Executive
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK (TSN), a leading online training provider, has announ
Six people can meet outside under new measures to ease lockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson announced groups of up to six people will be able to mee
PM on track to begin phased return of schools, colleges and nurseries from 1 June
Sector News
From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are still set to open to m

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4593)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page