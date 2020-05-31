 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Welsh Education Minister’s ‘deep concern’ over UK Government’s student number controls proposals

Details
Hits: 141
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@wgmin_Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has written to @MichelleDonelan England's Minister of State for Universities expressing a ‘deep concern’ over plans to announce the UK Government’s intention to introduce temporary student number controls in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter sent to Michelle Donelan, the Education Minister on Friday May 29, says she is ‘disappointed that the UK Government proposes to introduce student number controls in respect of English domiciled students attending Welsh institutions’ adding that the approach is ‘not in the best interests of the UK as a whole’.

In the letter she writes: “I am deeply concerned that you have chosen to place a control on Welsh institutions rather than work with the Welsh Government to achieve a solution that is compatible with devolution.

“I do not believe this approach in the best interests of the UK as a whole, and demonstrates a surprising unwillingness to respect complementary policies in each nation.

The Minister reminds Ms Donelan that the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW) is currently consulting with the Welsh HE sector on a proposed approach to monitoring admissions in order to maintain stability of the sector in response to the Covid-19 pandemic1.

She then continues: “In line with the four nations approach to stabilising the admissions system, it is regrettable that the UK Government’s proposals will cut across HEFCW’s proposals which are being developed in partnership with the sector in Wales.

“My chief concern is to protect the interests of Welsh students and Welsh higher education institutions.

“I will consider the consequences for Wales arising from the UK Government’s policy and take further action to ensure that those interests are protected.

“The approach in Wales to stabilising student recruitment will be developed in collaboration with HEFCW and our sector.

“My decision about how to progress will based on what it is right for Welsh students and Wales as a whole.”

Advertisement

Ministers must consult devolved governments over plan for student cap
Sector News
Responding to news that the UK Government will take steps to impose ca
Lib Dems call for spare space registers to aid social distancing in schools
Sector News
The @LibDems are calling for the creation of local spare space registe
Half of parents do not trust government to put childrenâ€™s best interests first during pandemic
Sector News
New @theRSAorg poll finds that 49% do not trust the government to put

You may also be interested in these articles:

Hopwood Hall College celebrates successful first ever Virtual Open Event
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College is celebrating following the success of its first
American University in London guarantees September start
Sector News
Blend a US and UK approach to education with a degree starting in Sept
NEU Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain unanswered
Sector News
@NEUnion Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain
Schools and early years returning
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/28/schools-and-early-years-return
NEU calls on Government to step back from the brink and stop June 1st wider opening of schools
Sector News
Four prominent members of the Government’s own scientific advisory b
Ministers must consult devolved governments over plan for student cap
Sector News
Responding to news that the UK Government will take steps to impose ca
Lib Dems call for spare space registers to aid social distancing in schools
Sector News
The @LibDems are calling for the creation of local spare space registe
Half of parents do not trust government to put children’s best interests first during pandemic
Sector News
New @theRSAorg poll finds that 49% do not trust the government to put
SFJ Awards launch suite of Health & Social Care qualifications to support future workforce
Sector News
As the Sector Skills Council for Health, @SkillsforHealth have long be
Scotland's College Expo20 goes online - Here's what to look out for...
Sector News
@ColDevNet much anticipated College Expo will take place on Thursday 1
First set of pandemic apprenticeship data showing a huge fall: Training providers comment after PM's statement
Sector News
@AELPUK respond to Official data published this morning shows that hav
70% of UK Uni students believe that COVID-19 will affect their career prospects
Sector News
Research from @diginbox reveals that 70% of UK Uni students believe th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4597)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page