Lib Dems call for spare space registers to aid social distancing in schools

The @LibDems are calling for the creation of local spare space registers in order to aid the safe reopening of schools from 1 June.

The proposals, put forward by Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran, and Liberal Democrat Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson Tim Farron, are designed to ensure there is sufficient space for social distancing, given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Raising concerns that the Department of Education is “not doing enough” to support the safe reopening of schools, Liberal Democrat MPs have called on Ministers to “think creatively'' and find “practical solutions” to open up spaces like community halls and sports-grounds to schools, allowing more space for pupils.

Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson said:

“We all want to see children get back to school, but safety must come first. Social distancing is going to be crucial in the safe reopening of our schools. Unfortunately, this will be near impossible in many classrooms, where space is already tight.

“That’s why Liberal Democrats are calling on Ministers to find creative solutions, like creating spare space registers, allowing schools to find local indoor spaces for use as temporary classrooms. This is about putting what we already have to good use - from community halls to conference centres to sports-grounds - and, in doing so, keeping young people safe.

“The Government has a role to play in finding practical solutions to the logistical challenges headteachers and staff are facing as they look to reopen. Spare space registers would be one practical solution to a key challenge. I urge Ministers to take these proposals seriously as they look to ensure that children returning to school are safe.”

Full text of the letter to the Secretary of State for MHCLG and the Secretary of State for Education below:

Dear Robert and Gavin,

We hope you are both well, and that you’re able to stay safe at this time.

As June 1 approaches many head teachers, teachers and other school staff members have expressed their concerns that there is simply not enough space in their schools to teach all of their pupils as phased reopening continues.

This is because the Government has so far not been able to square the circle of social distancing and space in schools. If classes are to be limited to 15 pupils in most year groups, then class space needed to teach everyone in a year group will double and some furniture will no doubt need to be stored.

The Government must work creatively between departments to help schools solve this problem. Simply tweaking the guidance, as we the know the Department for Education will be doing, is not enough. We need practical solutions.

That’s why we are calling on the Government to facilitate the creation of local spare space registers of council and community spaces that can be used by schools during this crisis.

Recognising the financial pressure both councils and schools are under, should local authorities wish to take part, the Government should offer grant funding to facilitate the creation and administration of the register, and any extra costs associated with preparing the spaces for school use. And it is vital that Regional Schools Commissioners are part of this scheme, so that academy schools and free schools can also access spare space in their area.

If head teachers and schools wish to take part, they should be able to apply by simply contacting their local authority and asking to see the register of spaces currently available. Should the space be owned by a third party and cannot be used for free, any cost to the school should be covered by Government.

Furthermore, we hope that libraries in our communities will be able to reopen soon. Looking to open library space will mean that pupils and others who cannot return to school or work have internet access where that isn’t available at home, and a quiet place to work and learn.

Now is the time to think creatively, and offer practical solutions to our councils and schools. Please work together, in our children’s best interests, to facilitate the creation of these local spare space registers where councils are happy to take part.

Thank you for considering our proposals, and we look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely,

Layla Moran MP

Tim Farron MP

Wendy Chamberlain MP

Ed Davey MP

Munira Wilson MP

Alistair Carmichael MP

Daisy Cooper MP

Wera Hobhouse MP

Christine Jardine MP

Sarah Olney MP

Jamie Stone MP