 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Impact of children’s loneliness today could manifest in depression for years to come

Details
Hits: 118
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The research, which draws on over 60 pre-existing, peer-reviewed studies into topics spanning isolation, loneliness and mental health for young people aged four to 21, is published today [1 June] in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

According to the review – led by the University of Bath in partnership with researchers at Bristol, UCL, Reading and Edinburgh - young people who are lonely might be as much as three times more likely to develop depression in the future, and that the impact of loneliness and depression could last for at least 9 years.

The studies highlight an association between loneliness and an increased risk of mental health problems for young people. There is also evidence that duration of loneliness may be more important than the intensity of loneliness in increasing the risk of future depression among young people.

This, say the authors, should act as a warning to policymakers of the expected rise in demand for mental health services from young people and young adults in the years to come - both here in the UK and around the world.

Dr Maria Loades, a Research Fellow in the Bristol Medical School and clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath, led the work. She said: "From our analysis, it is clear there are strong associations between loneliness and depression in young people, both in the immediate and the longer-term. We know this effect can sometimes be lagged, meaning it can take up to 10 years to really understand the scale of the mental health impact the covid-19 crisis has created."

For teachers and policymakers currently preparing for a phased re-start of schools, scheduled from today, Monday 1 June, Dr Loades suggests the research could have important implications for how this process is managed too.

She adds: "There is evidence that it’s the duration of loneliness as opposed to the intensity which seems to have the biggest impact on depression rates in young people. This means that returning to some degree of normality as soon as possible is of course important. However, how this process is managed matters when it comes to shaping young people’s feelings and experiences about this period.

"For our youngest and their return to school from this week, we need to prioritise the importance of play in helping them to reconnect with friends and adjust following this intense period of isolation."

Advertisement

Little SERC is Helping Parents to Make Big Plans to Focus on their Future
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is getting set to welcome the
Lib Dems call for spare space registers to aid social distancing in schools
Sector News
The @LibDems are calling for the creation of local spare space registe
Half of parents do not trust government to put childrenâ€™s best interests first during pandemic
Sector News
New @theRSAorg poll finds that 49% do not trust the government to put

Members of the review team were also involved in a recent open letter to Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson MP, focusing on support for children's social and emotional wellbeing during and after lockdown. In their letter they suggested that:

  • The easing of lockdown restrictions should be done in a way that provides all children with the time and opportunity to play with peers, in and outside of school, and even while social distancing measures remain in place;
  • Schools should be appropriately resourced and given clear guidance on how to support children’s emotional wellbeing during the transition period as schools reopen and that play – rather than academic progress - should be the priority during this time;
  • The social and emotional benefits of play and interaction with peers must be clearly communicated, alongside guidance on the objective risks to children.

Acknowledging the trade-offs that need to be struck in terms of restarting the economy and reducing educational disparities, their letter to the Education Secretary concludes: "Poor emotional health in children leads to long term mental health problems, poorer educational attainment and has a considerable economic burden."

Paper

'Rapid Systematic Review: The impact of social isolation and loneliness on the mental health of children and adolescents in the context of COVID-19' by M. Loades et al in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Little SERC is Helping Parents to Make Big Plans to Focus on their Future
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is getting set to welcome the
Hopwood Hall College celebrates successful first ever Virtual Open Event
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College is celebrating following the success of its first
American University in London guarantees September start
Sector News
Blend a US and UK approach to education with a degree starting in Sept
NEU Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain unanswered
Sector News
@NEUnion Special Schools Survey: serious questions about safety remain
Schools and early years returning
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/28/schools-and-early-years-return
Welsh Education Minister’s ‘deep concern’ over UK Government’s student number controls proposals
Sector News
@wgmin_Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has written to @MichelleDon
NEU calls on Government to step back from the brink and stop June 1st wider opening of schools
Sector News
Four prominent members of the Government’s own scientific advisory b
Ministers must consult devolved governments over plan for student cap
Sector News
Responding to news that the UK Government will take steps to impose ca
Lib Dems call for spare space registers to aid social distancing in schools
Sector News
The @LibDems are calling for the creation of local spare space registe
Half of parents do not trust government to put children’s best interests first during pandemic
Sector News
New @theRSAorg poll finds that 49% do not trust the government to put
SFJ Awards launch suite of Health & Social Care qualifications to support future workforce
Sector News
As the Sector Skills Council for Health, @SkillsforHealth have long be
Scotland's College Expo20 goes online - Here's what to look out for...
Sector News
@ColDevNet much anticipated College Expo will take place on Thursday 1

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4597)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page