'JumpStart' your Future Talent Training Strategy

A new strategy and insight tool for HR professionals from FUTURE TALENT TRAINING

This completely free to access Talent Strategy and Insight Tool is designed to be your interactive, agile and future focused resource for up to date, relevant and valuable guidance to help you navigate your way through an uncertain future.

Over the coming months, we will be analysing forward thinking reports, events and research papers, reviewing the latest training technologies and delivery methodologies to give you:

Independent training provider, professional body, e-learning and HR system reviews

Learning & development strategy tools

Connections to the best advice, events and training

Access to deep dive analysis, thought leadership and research

Introductions to new technologies and training methodology

Insight to what's hot and whats not in Learning & Development

Expert help to create your own Future Talent Strategy

As new information, insight and technology emerges this tool will automatically update and grow, giving you a single point of access to the information you really need!

When you need it!

The ‘lattice’ approach to the tools structure allows you to link between different topics when you need them with no need to read the entire content.

This tool marks the first stage in Future Talent Training’s ambition to create a dynamic future talent community, linking fast growing, cost conscious employers to the best advice training providers, professional bodies, accreditation, end point assessment organisations and subject matter experts.

Highlights from our first edition:

Tackling Future Talent Training challenges effectively post COVID-19 includes two vital actions;

looking ahead at future trends, analysing and acting on their potential impact to your business. fully embracing new technologies such as AI and Machine Learning, understanding their importance to your business and planning how to incorporate their benefits at the right time for your business.

If you haven't already done so, take an online Machine Learning course soon! This will provide you with valuable insights into how digital transformation IS effecting almost every business going forward.

In terms of your Future Talent Strategy, it may be prudent not to separate your commercial or regulatory training requirements from longer term staff development training. They are intrinsically linked both in terms of cost and impact. Training providers will line up to offer a balanced solution for you.

Collaboration with your external partners may often need to start with your internal systems integration teams. The foundation of a great infrastructure will allow you to build a cohesive talent partner supply chain which talks to one another and critically provides data and analytical insight which is filtered back into your skills development and data analytics.

Deep learning is set to have a profound impact on the future of Learning & Development. Imagine leaving a machine to pre-emptively design and build an e-learning module based on the rules it’s learned from reviewing 10,000 other e-learning courses, or to determine appropriate delivery methodology based on environments it’s been pre fed. Once that’s a reality, the people and businesses that own the training data for neural networks will become hugely influential.

