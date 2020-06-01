 
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Student is Southampton Football Club Player of the Season

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Ella Morris, formerly of @Noadswood_Sch ool, has been awarded @SouthamptonFC’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season. 

Morris had another successful season for the Southampton FC Women’s Team. Her success on the pitch earned her the votes of her fellow players, for the Players’ Player of the Season award, and the majority of votes from supporters for the Player of the Season award.

The Southampton Football Club right back had a busy start to the season, after training with the England Women’s Under 18 Squad and competing in the UEFA Women’s Under 17 Championship in Bulgaria earlier last year. Morris benefits from the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme at Barton Peveril, which helps her maintain this high level of football whilst studying.

Southampton Football Club Women’s Head Coach, Marieanne Spacey-Cale, said: 

“Ella has had an impactful first season within the Women’s squad, having stepped up from the RTC Under-16s.

“She has provided a number of important assists at crucial times in the season, and added a couple of important goals.

“Ella has enormous potential and we look forward to her continuing to develop and grow with us. Thank you to all of those who voted and we look forward to welcoming you all back next season.”

Speaking on the award, Ella Morris said: 

“It feels a big honour to have been voted and recognised. I had the best season so it feels great to have won the award.My favourite highlight this season has been playing at St. Mary’s vs Coventry in the FA Cup, we were unfortunate to lose but it was an experience I’ll never forget.”

