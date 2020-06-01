 
CNet Training Reopen Network Infrastructure Centres in the UK

Details
Due to the easing of restrictions by the UK Government, @CNet has announced that it is now reopening its Network Infrastructure Centres in the UK to continue to deliver classroom-based network infrastructure education programs.

CNet has put detailed safety measures in place to be able to start delivering network infrastructure programs again safely and in line with Government advice across Network Infrastructure Centres in the UK. CNet wants to reassure all learners attending an upcoming network infrastructure program that they can still receive CNet’s high quality and engaging program as well as meeting the required safety guidelines.   

For the Network Infrastructure Classroom-based programs (the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) program, the Certified Outside Plant Technician (COPT®) program and the Certified Integrated Infrastructure Technician (CIIT®) program), social distancing measures will be in place and managed at all times throughout the programs. Class-sizes have also been reduced to ensure social distancing can be maintained and each learner will have a dedicated workspace with all desks and workstations at least 2 metres apart. In addition, the teaching and demonstration methods have been adjusted and break times staggered to ensure social distancing can be maintained at all times.

To reduce any cross-contamination, each learner will be issued a set of their own dedicated tools and equipment for the full duration of the program. All the tools and equipment will be thoroughly sanitised after every class and each facility will be professionally deep cleaned with fogging and decontamination.

Every learner will receive a set of PPE ahead of every class. This will consist of disposable gloves, safety glasses, hand sanitiser, anti-bacterial wipes, face masks and disposable aprons. Learners will be required to use the PPE for the duration of the program as well as following the standard safety measures which include regularly sanitising and washing hands between touching tools and equipment.

Andrew Stevens, CEO at CNet Training,

“The safety of our learners and Instructors is of paramount importance, we have taken every precaution to ensure they can feel safe within the classroom environment.  The CNet team is implementing measures to maintain social distancing and hygiene and is implementing other protective actions to minimise social contact and risk. Our aim is for everyone in the classroom to be able to safely focus on learning and education without the need to worry about safety measures. 

"I want to reassure every learner attending one of CNet’s Network Infrastructure programs that we have followed the UK’s Government Guidelines at all times and we will continue to monitor and review the Governments advice closely, making additional adjustments/changes as needed. The CNet team are also on hand to answer any concerns or questions anyone may have.”

CNet is asking every learner to adhere fully to all the outlined safety measures for the whole duration of the program. All learners will receive details of the additional procedures ahead of their program.The Certified Network Infrastructure Technician (CNIT®) and the Certified Network Infrastructure Design Professional (CNIDP®) programs are continuing to be delivered as live Instructor-led Remote Attendance classes in multiple timezone options across the globe.

