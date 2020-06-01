York College Motors On With Construction Programme

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Work has started on a contract to extend @York_College’s specialist motor vehicle and engineering campus which will create a state-of-the-art workshop facility that will benefit hundreds of students each year and Yorkshire construction company, Harris CM, has been appointed to complete the project.

The £600,000 project will create a steel-framed building that will further enhance the College’s ability to provide a wide range of vocational courses in motor vehicle maintenance and engineering. As part of the scheme, Harris CM is also completing associated integration works and the project is due to complete this summer, in time for the start of the new academic year.

Jason Adlam, CEO at Harris CM which has more than 40 employees, said:

“We are delighted to have been selected by York College to deliver this scheme. Within our tender submission we were able to demonstrate our outstanding health, safety and quality management credentials, as well as our competitive approach, which was fundamental in us securing this project.

“Once complete, it will create a first-class facility where mechanics, engineers and vehicle technicians of the future can train and hone their skills, in a modern, purpose-built environment.”

Ian Dawkes, facilities coordinator from York College said:

“It’s great to see work underway on what is an exciting development for York College. This new facility, and the additional workshop space it will provide, will further improve the learning environment for students from across York and North Yorkshire and there’s no doubt it will be a valuable addition to our offering at York College.”

York College opened its doors in 2007 to more than 13,000 students on Sim Balk Lane, at the south-western gateway to the City and at the time, the landmark £60 million campus was one of the largest building projects of its kind in the country.

The College’s main building covers approximately 29,350 m2 over four storeys and it is also home to a 3,300 m2 Construction Centre. Today the College offers a vast range of academic and vocational qualifications at all levels, as well as working alongside local educational providers and businesses.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today publ Sector News This is the second of two papers on shame and shaming published by the Sector News #FutureofWork - Business has had its fair share of turbulence over the