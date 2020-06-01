 
Key worker Tracy achieves qualification

NHS nurse Tracy Dowson has achieved a @barnsleycollege apprenticeship qualification landmark whilst also working hard for a busy acute care trust.

 

Tracy, a Senior Project Nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, is Barnsley College’s first key worker to achieve a distinction in her End-Point Assessment, as part of her Level 5 Operations/Department Manager Apprenticeship, since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She did this in very trying circumstances, balancing her studies with her nursing duties during the ongoing crisis.

The Level 5 Operations/Department Manager Apprenticeship supports new and existing managers to gain knowledge, skills and behaviours so they can effectively lead a team and support the achievement of their organisation’s strategic goals.

Working as part of the Workforce and Education team, Tracy’s role involves recruiting nurses and ensuring they are meeting the high level of training that is required by the NHS. As part of the qualification, Tracy has developed knowledge and skills focussed on managing and leading people; building relationships; project management; operational management; decision making; finance; communication; management of self and self-awareness. As well as developing behaviours of professionalism, agility, inclusivity and taking responsibility.

Tracy said: “The Level 5 Operations/Departmental Manager Apprenticeship has really benefitted my professional life in many ways. Prior to starting the course, I was a relatively inexperienced manager. The programme allowed me to evaluate my existing skills and knowledge, gave me structured learning and development, and helped me realise both my potential and inner confidence. It has really allowed me to refine my skills, especially in managing difficult situations with my team. I gained confidence, which led me to gain a promotion early in the programme. This was something I hadn’t expected to do so quickly.

“I am delighted and proud to have achieved a distinction which, two years ago, I could have not dreamed was possible.”

Barnsley College Trainer, Christina Cooper, added: "I am so proud of Tracy and what she has achieved. She has worked incredibly hard throughout her apprenticeship, showing dedication and determination in everything she has done. This result is just the icing on the cake and just solidifies what I have known all along, she is a fantastic leader and an incredible person."

The College is currently supporting the training and development of 12 Level 5 Operations/Department Manager Apprentices and 17 Level 3 Team Leader/Supervisor Apprentices across Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Leeds Community Health. To enable their studies to continue whilst COVID-19 pandemic continues, the College has been teaching students using online methods including remote assessment, professional discussions and observations.

