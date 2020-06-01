South Eastern Regional College Student’s Virtual Art Exhibition Proves Serendipitous

Lydia Bell, a final year Level 3 Foundation Art and Design student at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) hosted an immersive virtual art exhibition Matter of Heart last Friday 29 May, to showcase her final course on her own Lydia Bell Art Facebook page.

Lydia (21), who was due to exhibit at Stormont before lockdown quickly rearranged the exhibition to be seen virtually rather than abandon months of hard work. The young, woman draws inspiration for her art from growing up around animals on a rural farm in Crumlin, Country Antrim. Her exhibition featured a series of paintings of agricultural livestock, capturing the life and unique personality of the animals on the family and neighbouring farms.

The virtual exhibition has had 1213 views, 13 shares - including Island Arts Centre who shared a promotional time lapse prior to the exhibition - and has attracted attention from as far afield as Spain with a Spanish high school teacher wising to share coverage of Lydia’s and recording of the exhibition with her class.

Lydia said, “I was very nervous about putting my work out there as a virtual exhibition, so I am delighted it has been well received. There has been a fantastic response from people on my course, friends and family and the wider creative community. It has been very encouraging.”

Her passion for Art and Design spurred her to come to SERC and it was through the College that that Lydia gained support and assistance from SERC’s Entrepreneur Club and Entrepreneur in Residence, Terry Brannigan, to set up her expand her business, Lydia Bell Art.

SERC’s Online Open Days continue from 10am - 4pm, until Thursday 4 June, with dedicated teams online ready to meet those progressing to Higher Education, Further Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes.

