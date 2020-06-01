 
South Eastern Regional College Student’s Virtual Art Exhibition Proves Serendipitous

Details
Animal Works of Art: SERC Level 3 Foundation Art and Design student, Lydia Bell from Crumlin, whose virtual art exhibition, Matter of Heart, organised as a result of lockdown to showcase her final project has had over 1200 views and is being showcased to Spanish students.

Lydia Bell, a final year Level 3 Foundation Art and Design student at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) hosted an immersive virtual art exhibition Matter of Heart last Friday 29 May, to showcase her final course on her own Lydia Bell Art Facebook page.

Lydia (21), who was due to exhibit at Stormont before lockdown quickly rearranged the exhibition to be seen virtually rather than abandon months of hard work. The young, woman draws inspiration for her art from growing up around animals on a rural farm in Crumlin, Country Antrim. Her exhibition featured a series of paintings of agricultural livestock, capturing the life and unique personality of the animals on the family and neighbouring farms.

The virtual exhibition has had 1213 views, 13 shares -  including Island Arts Centre who shared a promotional time lapse prior to the exhibition - and has attracted attention from as far afield as Spain with a Spanish high school teacher wising to share coverage of Lydia’s and recording of the exhibition with her class.

Lydia said, “I was very nervous about putting my work out there as a virtual exhibition, so I am delighted it has been well received.   There has been a fantastic response from people on my course, friends and family and the wider creative community. It has been very encouraging.”

Her passion for Art and Design spurred her to come to SERC and it was through the College that that Lydia gained support and assistance from SERC’s Entrepreneur Club and Entrepreneur in Residence,  Terry Brannigan, to set up her expand her business, Lydia Bell Art.

SERC’s Online Open Days continue from 10am - 4pm, until Thursday 4 June, with dedicated teams online ready to meet those progressing to Higher Education, Further Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes.

You may also be interested in these articles:

College helps feed students and their families during Covid-19 cris
Sector News
Students at @bishopcollege are receiving free meals to support them an
College plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020
Sector News
@newburycollege plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020Starting
2020 Further Education Workforce Data for England report published
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today publ
Key worker Tracy achieves qualification
Sector News
NHS nurse Tracy Dowson has achieved a @barnsleycollege apprenticeship
CNet Training Reopen Network Infrastructure Centres in the UK
Sector News
Due to the easing of restrictions by the UK Government, @CNet has anno
York College Motors On With Construction Programme
Sector News
Work has started on a contract to extend @York_College’s specialist
Major research announced on enrichment in FE supporting student resilience in Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Pioneering collaboration between @AoC_info and @DerbyUni funded by @NC
Voices of the shamed: The personal toll of shame and shaming in further education
Sector News
This is the second of two papers on shame and shaming published by the
Office Space: What 9 Changes Are We Likely To See for Businesses Post-Covid-19?
Sector News
#FutureofWork - Business has had its fair share of turbulence over the
ScreenSkills & Skills for Health, join forces to tackle COVID-19 with cross-sector partnership
Sector News
@SkillsforHealth, the Sector Skills Council for Health are proud to be
MBTI type tips meet fingertips with new Myers-Briggs App
Sector News
MBTI® practitioners can now give participants instant access to accur
Award-winning EdTech charity launches course to help teachers deliver careers education
Sector News
Award-winning educational-tech charity @Founders4Schools and leading s

