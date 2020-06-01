 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020

Details
Hits: 105
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Newbury college Logo

@newburycollege plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020

Starting on Monday 08 June 2020, Newbury College and University Centre Newbury will be hosting a week of virtual open days, to provide school leavers and adults with the opportunity to discover further and higher education options.

The format of the open days will differ to the College’s usual events but still aims to allow visitors to talk to tutors through a series of live events, explore specialist areas with virtual reality 360° tours and find out more about the subjects on offer through pre-recorded videos.

Newbury College staff have been working hard to make the event as engaging and interactive as possible, despite the restrictions currently in place due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. 

Principal, Iain Wolloff, said, “We understand that meeting the tutors, exploring the campus and discovering the fantastic facilities within it, are important factors for students considering the next stage of their education or career path. It is exciting to be able to adapt our resources so innovatively and host Virtual Open Days that allow us to continue to support this exploration in a safe and virtual format.”

Registration is now live on the College website at www.newbury-college.ac.uk/openday where visitors can already start to interact with the content and start submitting questions ready for the live events.

Advertisement

College helps feed students and their families during Covid-19 cris
Sector News
Students at @bishopcollege are receiving free meals to support them an
South Eastern Regional College Studentâ€™s Virtual Art Exhibition Proves Serendipitous
Sector News
A #virtual art exhibition, organised as the result of lockdown, has pr
Key worker Tracy achieves qualification
Sector News
NHS nurse Tracy Dowson has achieved a @barnsleycollege apprenticeship

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

College helps feed students and their families during Covid-19 cris
Sector News
Students at @bishopcollege are receiving free meals to support them an
South Eastern Regional College Student’s Virtual Art Exhibition Proves Serendipitous
Sector News
A #virtual art exhibition, organised as the result of lockdown, has pr
2020 Further Education Workforce Data for England report published
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today publ
Key worker Tracy achieves qualification
Sector News
NHS nurse Tracy Dowson has achieved a @barnsleycollege apprenticeship
CNet Training Reopen Network Infrastructure Centres in the UK
Sector News
Due to the easing of restrictions by the UK Government, @CNet has anno
York College Motors On With Construction Programme
Sector News
Work has started on a contract to extend @York_College’s specialist
Major research announced on enrichment in FE supporting student resilience in Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Pioneering collaboration between @AoC_info and @DerbyUni funded by @NC
Voices of the shamed: The personal toll of shame and shaming in further education
Sector News
This is the second of two papers on shame and shaming published by the
Office Space: What 9 Changes Are We Likely To See for Businesses Post-Covid-19?
Sector News
#FutureofWork - Business has had its fair share of turbulence over the
ScreenSkills & Skills for Health, join forces to tackle COVID-19 with cross-sector partnership
Sector News
@SkillsforHealth, the Sector Skills Council for Health are proud to be
MBTI type tips meet fingertips with new Myers-Briggs App
Sector News
MBTI® practitioners can now give participants instant access to accur
Award-winning EdTech charity launches course to help teachers deliver careers education
Sector News
Award-winning educational-tech charity @Founders4Schools and leading s

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4598)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page