College plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020

@newburycollege plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020

Starting on Monday 08 June 2020, Newbury College and University Centre Newbury will be hosting a week of virtual open days, to provide school leavers and adults with the opportunity to discover further and higher education options.



The format of the open days will differ to the College’s usual events but still aims to allow visitors to talk to tutors through a series of live events, explore specialist areas with virtual reality 360° tours and find out more about the subjects on offer through pre-recorded videos.



Newbury College staff have been working hard to make the event as engaging and interactive as possible, despite the restrictions currently in place due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.



Principal, Iain Wolloff, said, “We understand that meeting the tutors, exploring the campus and discovering the fantastic facilities within it, are important factors for students considering the next stage of their education or career path. It is exciting to be able to adapt our resources so innovatively and host Virtual Open Days that allow us to continue to support this exploration in a safe and virtual format.”



Registration is now live on the College website at www.newbury-college.ac.uk/openday where visitors can already start to interact with the content and start submitting questions ready for the live events.

