CITB welcomes Roadmap to Recovery

The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) welcomes the publication of Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s Roadmap to Recovery plan (published today, 1 June) as an important step in the recovery of the British construction sector.

A key element of the plan is the emphasis on skills and people. CITB will continue to work as part of the CLC and with construction employers to ensure we support the skills needs we have now and throughout the recovery stages.

Sarah Beale, CITB Chief Executive, said:

“The Roadmap To Recovery has been developed by numerous industry representatives and is a comprehensive, collaborative responsive to the current crisis; it is crucial to ensure that construction bounces back safely as the cornerstone of the UK economy, while improving productivity. CITB are determined to do all we can to support employers in retaining the talent and skills they and the wider industry require right now, as well as support the future requirements of construction.

