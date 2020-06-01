 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CITB welcomes Roadmap to Recovery

Details
Hits: 104
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) welcomes the publication of Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s Roadmap to Recovery plan (published today, 1 June) as an important step in the recovery of the British construction sector.

A key element of the plan is the emphasis on skills and people. CITB will continue to work as part of the CLC and with construction employers to ensure we support the skills needs we have now and throughout the recovery stages. 

Sarah Beale, CITB Chief Executive, said:

“The Roadmap To Recovery has been developed by numerous industry representatives and is a comprehensive, collaborative responsive to the current crisis; it is crucial to ensure that construction bounces back safely as the cornerstone of the UK economy, while improving productivity. CITB are determined to do all we can to support employers in retaining the talent and skills they and the wider industry require right now, as well as support the future requirements of construction. 

Advertisement

Graphic Design at Borders College â€“ encouraging creativity, communication and critical thinking.
Sector News
Maybe youâ€™re looking to learn about creative thinking, problem solvi
Bishop Auckland College helps feed students and their families during Covid-19 cris
Sector News
Students at @BishopCollege are receiving free meals to support them an
New course additions to the Skills Toolkit
Sector News
On 28 April, we launched The Skills Toolkit, an online platform giving

You may also be interested in these articles:

Graphic Design at Borders College – encouraging creativity, communication and critical thinking.
Sector News
Maybe you’re looking to learn about creative thinking, problem solvi
Bishop Auckland College helps feed students and their families during Covid-19 cris
Sector News
Students at @BishopCollege are receiving free meals to support them an
New course additions to the Skills Toolkit
Sector News
On 28 April, we launched The Skills Toolkit, an online platform giving
Newbury College plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020
Sector News
@newburycollege plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020Starting
South Eastern Regional College Student’s Virtual Art Exhibition Proves Serendipitous
Sector News
A #virtual art exhibition, organised as the result of lockdown, has pr
2020 Further Education Workforce Data for England report published
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today publ
15% of Britons want to work from home permanently post-pandemic
Sector News
#FutureofWork - Recent findings from Dynata (the world’s largest fir
Key worker Tracy achieves qualification
Sector News
NHS nurse Tracy Dowson has achieved a @barnsleycollege apprenticeship
York College Motors On With Construction Programme
Sector News
Work has started on a contract to extend @York_College’s specialist
Major research announced on enrichment in FE supporting student resilience in Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Pioneering collaboration between @AoC_info and @DerbyUni funded by @NC
Voices of the shamed: The personal toll of shame and shaming in further education
Sector News
This is the second of two papers on shame and shaming published by the
Office Space: What 9 Changes Are We Likely To See for Businesses Post-Covid-19?
Sector News
#FutureofWork - Business has had its fair share of turbulence over the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4600)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page