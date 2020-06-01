CITB welcomes Roadmap to Recovery

The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) welcomes the publication of Construction Leadership Council (CLC)’s Roadmap to Recovery plan (published today, 1 June) as an important step in the recovery of the British construction sector.
A key element of the plan is the emphasis on skills and people. CITB will continue to work as part of the CLC and with construction employers to ensure we support the skills needs we have now and throughout the recovery stages.
Sarah Beale, CITB Chief Executive, said:
“The Roadmap To Recovery has been developed by numerous industry representatives and is a comprehensive, collaborative responsive to the current crisis; it is crucial to ensure that construction bounces back safely as the cornerstone of the UK economy, while improving productivity. CITB are determined to do all we can to support employers in retaining the talent and skills they and the wider industry require right now, as well as support the future requirements of construction.
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.