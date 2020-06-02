 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Graphic Design at Borders College – encouraging creativity, communication and critical thinking.

Details
Hits: 127
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Maybe you’re looking to learn about creative thinking, problem solving and innovation … if this is you, read on…

Graphic design is an exciting, creative and professional area where you can express your creativity. Employers of every shape and size need skilled graphic designers to help them communicate with their audience.

At Borders College, we run HND Graphic Design at our Scottish Borders Campus in Galashiels. The course will teach you about graphic design – about designing logos and brochures for print, and also digital and online materials – you will become competent in areas such as photography, mixed media, typography, digital imaging, and sustainable design.

Our excellent facilities and experienced staff will provide you with the foundation you need to progress further in your studies, including progression to university. You will also have the skills required to go straight into work or set up your own business.

Assessment is through a wide range of design briefs, some are client-initiated so you get the chance to showcase your work to real clients during your studies.

Our annual art and design exhibition will also give you the opportunity to show your work to the general public – a great way for your visions and ideas to get noticed.

Graphic design will give you a challenging and interesting career and provide self-fulfilment. The opportunities are wide-ranging and you can expect to earn a good living along the way.

For more information on this exciting course, click here.

Advertisement

Bishop Auckland College helps feed students and their families during Covid-19 cris
Sector News
Students at @BishopCollege are receiving free meals to support them an
New course additions to the Skills Toolkit
Sector News
On 28 April, we launched The Skills Toolkit, an online platform giving
CITB welcomes Roadmap to Recovery
Sector News
The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) welcomes the publi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bishop Auckland College helps feed students and their families during Covid-19 cris
Sector News
Students at @BishopCollege are receiving free meals to support them an
New course additions to the Skills Toolkit
Sector News
On 28 April, we launched The Skills Toolkit, an online platform giving
CITB welcomes Roadmap to Recovery
Sector News
The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) welcomes the publi
Newbury College plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020
Sector News
@newburycollege plans ambitious Virtual Open Days - June 2020Starting
South Eastern Regional College Student’s Virtual Art Exhibition Proves Serendipitous
Sector News
A #virtual art exhibition, organised as the result of lockdown, has pr
2020 Further Education Workforce Data for England report published
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today publ
15% of Britons want to work from home permanently post-pandemic
Sector News
#FutureofWork - Recent findings from Dynata (the world’s largest fir
Key worker Tracy achieves qualification
Sector News
NHS nurse Tracy Dowson has achieved a @barnsleycollege apprenticeship
York College Motors On With Construction Programme
Sector News
Work has started on a contract to extend @York_College’s specialist
Major research announced on enrichment in FE supporting student resilience in Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Pioneering collaboration between @AoC_info and @DerbyUni funded by @NC
Voices of the shamed: The personal toll of shame and shaming in further education
Sector News
This is the second of two papers on shame and shaming published by the
Office Space: What 9 Changes Are We Likely To See for Businesses Post-Covid-19?
Sector News
#FutureofWork - Business has had its fair share of turbulence over the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4600)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page