Kirklees College announces partnership with Big White Wall to provide mental health support

digital devices, laptop and mobile phone

All staff and students at @kirkleescollege can now access free online mental health support thanks to its new partnership with @BigWhiteWall1

Big White Wall is a safe online community offering 24/7 mental health support to help its users actively manage their mental health with the guidance of trained professionals and clinicians. The service offers a range of tools and services, including online courses for issues such as stress, problem solving and negative thinking, as well as access to self-assessment and creative tools to record personal experiences and track progress.

This latest partnership with Big White Wall demonstrates the college’s commitment to promoting the positive mental wellbeing of both its staff and students. The college has expanded its existing offering of the Virtual Enrichment Programme and Counselling service to keep its community connected and support personal development by encouraging positive behaviours and attitudes.

Polly Harrow, Assistant Principal Safeguarding and Inclusion at Kirklees College, said:

“At Kirklees College, we actively support and promote the importance of mental health and wellbeing and are thrilled to be offering this fantastic service to our staff and students. We are currently living in uncertain times, so we hope that our college community will benefit from the range of resources available on Big White Wall and are able to take those all-important first steps to improving their mental health and wellbeing.”

Henry Jones, CEO at Big White Wall, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Kirklees College to Big White Wall. Safe online support for students is critical during this uncertain period of home schooling, virtual lessons, and prolonged periods away from the college ecosystem. We hope students will be able to take full advantage of the compassionate members, dedicated professionals and creative resources on BWW to keep connected, healthy and reassured during this time, and beyond.”

Big White Wall can be accessed via https://www.bigwhitewall.com/, where Kirklees College staff and students can sign up using their college email address.

