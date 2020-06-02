 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ofsted to review students’ and apprentices’ online further education experience

Details
Hits: 248

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

@Ofsted is carrying out an exploratory review of the quality of learners’ experiences of online education in further education and skills settings during the Covid-19-affected summer term.

Ofsted is working with the Department for Education (DfE), the Association of Colleges (AoC), the Association of Employer and Learning Providers (AELP) and HOLEX to review further education learners’ experience of online learning during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown.

The review aims to provide insights into the sector’s experiences of online education and to identify areas of strength and potential for improvement. This will support post-16 providers re-visiting their online education strategies, particularly from September 2020 onwards. The review will look at the online education that providers are delivering in light of the necessary social distancing measures

Her Majesty’s Inspectors will carry out the review during June and will speak remotely to managers, teachers and trainers in volunteer further education colleges and skills providers that have volunteered to discuss their delivery of online teaching and learning.

In particular, inspectors will speak to students and apprentices about their experience of learning online and the support they have received for this. This will be done by phone and a report on the findings will be published in due course.

The review is not an inspection. There will be no inspection judgements and no inspection consequences for the provider. Involvement in the review is entirely voluntary.

Data gathered during the review will be confidential and staff, students and apprentices will not be identified.

Advertisement

Virtual Summer Start-up programme to inspire student entrepreneurs in Wales
Sector News
A WEEK of #virtual talks, workshops and seminars for students and grad
Addressing misleading claims about departmental guidance
Sector News
Todayâ€™s Education in the media looks at misleading claims department
FutureLearn and Coventry University launches suite of technology focused microcredentials to upskill learners around the world
Sector News
@FutureLearn and @covcampus launches suite of technology focused micro

You may also be interested in these articles:

Virtual Summer Start-up programme to inspire student entrepreneurs in Wales
Sector News
A WEEK of #virtual talks, workshops and seminars for students and grad
Addressing misleading claims about departmental guidance
Sector News
Today’s Education in the media looks at misleading claims department
FutureLearn and Coventry University launches suite of technology focused microcredentials to upskill learners around the world
Sector News
@FutureLearn and @covcampus launches suite of technology focused micro
London’s Calling for Neath College Dance Student
Sector News
Talented dance student from Neath College @NPTCGroup, Jordan Cranny ha
NEU statement on the killing of George Floyd
Sector News
@cyclingkev @NEUnion statement on the killing of George Floyd - standi
Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) announced as an EdTech Demonstrator College
Sector News
@bcot announced as an EdTech Demonstrator CollegeBasingstoke College o
Lansio platfform dysgu newydd i ymgeiswyr Coleg
Sector News
 Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn falch o lansio ei blatfform dysgu cyntaf
New learning platform launched for Gower College Swansea applicants
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea is delighted to this week launch its very first
Virtual ‘Walk and Talk’ challenge raises money to help feed local people in need
Sector News
Staff from @gatesheadcoll have completed 1,543 virtual miles to raise
Detailed guide: Apprenticeship gateway and resits for end-point assessment (EPA)
Sector News
Roles and responsibilities for apprenticeship gateway and resits for e
Waltham Forest College Appoints Janet Gardner as New Principal and CEO
Sector News
@WFCTweets is pleased to announce that Janet Gardner has been appointe
Folkestone College Students Prepare to Impress TV Dragon
Sector News
@EKCFolkestone students prepare to meet @dragonjonesTwo Level 3 Enterp

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Virtual Summer Start-up programme to inspire student entrepreneurs in Wales 6 hours 26 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: London’s Calling for Neath College Dance Student 6 hours 44 minutes ago
EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 7 hours 23 minutes ago

RT @employableshep1: The @EKC__Group vacancy for a Workshop Technician at #Sheppey College closes tomorrow #Sheerness https://t.co/Umg0UG7D…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4605)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page