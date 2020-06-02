 
Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) announced as an EdTech Demonstrator College

Details
Anthony Bravo BCOT

@bcot announced as an EdTech Demonstrator College

Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) has recently been identified as one of 20 schools or colleges across the country to be EdTech Demonstrators by the Department of Education.

By being selected as an EdTech Demonstrator, BCoT is now recognised as one of the top performing education providers in the country in the application of technology to support teaching and learning. The role will see BCoT support other educators across the country, helping to develop and strengthen their use of technology in the classroom.

BCoT has a clear vision that comes from the Principal’s ethos to provide a different, more engaging approach to teaching and learning using the latest technology. This is realised through the College’s creative digital team and the continual investment in facilities and technology. The College’s approach is to blend technology seamlessly into the curriculum, around students’ needs, as well as across the entire College and is always led by the pedagogy and the future expectations of industry.

Scott Hayden, Digital Innovation Specialist and Lecturer of Creative Media Production at BCoT said: “We aim to show how EdTech provides a toolkit that augments (rather than replaces) the human, compassionate, mentoring, empathetic craft of great teaching and learning.

At BCoT we have been supported by management to build a Digital team around students and apprentices who support all subjects and are always led by the pedagogy and the future expectations of industry - we are honoured to have the opportunity to help other educators around the UK and prepare all students for their future.”

BCoT’s use of technology has been fundamental in ensuring students can continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The College has been using a variety of technologies including the Google suite, they’ve seen a Hairdressing student use TikTok to showcase their work via videos and Chef Mundy, BCoT’s catering lecturer, provided videos of his cookery demonstrations to Catering and Hospitality students to follow along and cook themselves during their lessons. Automotive classes have also continued via video, with lecturers talking students through footage of how a clutch works while simultaneously sharing screens with the students so they can see the video and hear the explanation, while interacting with their lecturer.

Anthony Bravo, BCoT’s Principal said: “I am extremely proud that BCoT has been selected to help guide others in the use of technologies to enhance students’ learning. The College is a centre for digital excellence and we pride ourselves on having the skills and facilities to advise others to ensure students get the most from their education at BCoT.”

