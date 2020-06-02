New learning platform launched for College applicants

Gower College Swansea is delighted to this week launch its very first learning platform for the city’s year 11 school pupils.



With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, the College was keen to strengthen its response by developing a bespoke platform to help keep applicants on track with their learning.

The platform, which has been developed for prospective students, features learning materials, activities and tools from across a range of curriculum areas including health and care, engineering, science and business. Both A Level and vocational routes are featured.

Speaking about the platform, Interactive Learning Technology (ILT) Team Leader Kate Pearce said: “We were keen to develop something that would give prospective students a chance to explore College courses during this challenging period. It will no doubt help them become familiar with the curriculum ahead of starting with us in the autumn.”

Delighted with the outcome, Deputy Principal, Nick Brazil said: “We are committed to ensuring our applicants have access to learning materials that will not only help to develop their skills, but increase confidence and ultimately enable a smooth transition from school to college when the time comes. This is something we are keen to build on in the future.”

You can access the platform here