London’s Calling for Neath College Dance Student

Talented dance student from Neath College @NPTCGroup, Jordan Cranny has won a place at the London School of Contemporary Dance, one of the most prestigious institutions for professional dance training in the UK. Jordan started his dance training at Neath College in September 2018, having never danced before this in his life!

Jordan joined the College to study on the BTEC Level 3 Dance Course, coordinated by specialist dance lecturer Craig Coombs in 2018. But this wasn’t his first choice, initially, he enrolled on Forensic Science, but after attending an inspirational dance taster session with Craig, Jordan was hooked and hasn’t looked back.

Craig Coombes, a former dancer with Beyond Repair who has worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue and the Black Eyed Peas said:

“After teaching Jordan for the past two years his success is something extraordinary. To be offered degree-level training at the London School of Contemporary Dance is a first for any dance student at Neath College. Jordan has worked well to embrace his dance lecturers with an open mind and that is the key to succeeding in any learning environment for dance.

“Jordan has worked hard to engage in all the opportunities that have come his way over the past two years at College. He has attended multiple dance theatre visits and professional dance workshops with leading dance industry professionals like Richard Alston and National Dance Company Wales. He deserves this opportunity to further his dance training in the hope of paving his way into a career in dance.”

Jordan plans to begin his practical training in September and is now doing all that he can to prepare whilst continuing his College studies from home. Jordan stated that;

“Studying at Neath College has prepared me to move on to train at one of the world’s leading centres for contemporary dance. The BTEC Level 3 Dance course has given me training across many dance disciplines and because of this, I was ready to audition for university courses around the UK and abroad. I have enjoyed developing my skills is jazz, ballet, tap and commercial, but it is my love of choreography and contemporary dance that got me noticed in my auditions this year.”

The BTEC Level 3 Dance course has an outstanding reputation for student success onto well-respected universities and specialist training centres for dance. Jordan went on to say that:

“Under the tuition of Craig Coombs and Elise Addiscott, I have been provided with the necessary training to improve my dance technique to industry audition standard. I enjoy how all my lecturers have pushed my abilities so that I have strived to succeed in all the dance activities that the College’s dance department provides.”

Jordan is one of the leading dancers for the BTEC Level 3 in Dance’s official dance company One Vision and he goes on to say that:

“Dancing as part of One Vision Dance Company at the College has truly taught me the value of teamwork and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with my peers these past two years. I have been given chances to perform with the LIFT Dance Academy and Fairy Tale Productions at College and these experiences have been fundamental to the development of my skills.”

“My College dance lecturers have been inspirational and have made me realise my true potential. If it wasn’t for their dedication, as well as the guidance of the College’s support staff, I would not be where I am today…going to train at the London School of Contemporary Dance.”

The BTEC Level 3 Dance course provides all its students with opportunities to choose their career path into the dance industry and it is the individual care and attention given to the students that is key to the students’ success. There is a 100% pass rate on the course and every year the students receive multiple offers for dance courses at leading universities.