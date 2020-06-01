 
Addressing misleading claims about departmental guidance

Details
Today’s Education in the media looks at misleading claims departmental guidance for schools has been updated more than it has and incorrect suggestions that a celebrity fitness expert is due to lead a review of the PE curriculum.

Guidance for schools

On Sunday the Independent reported on claims made by National Education Union joint general secretary Mary Bousted who suggested the Department’s guidance to schools on how to open to more pupils have been updated 41 times since it was posted on 12 May. This is untrue. The guidance in question has been updated just once since it was published last month.

Wider documents and materials for schools have been updated in that time in order to make sure they reflect the most up to date information to make sure that teachers, parents and young people are as well-informed as possible in what is a rapidly changing situation.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“We update our materials to ensure they are up to date and meet schools’ needs. Our ‘Actions to prepare for wider opening’ guidance has only been updated once since its publication.”

PE review

On Sunday the Mirror reported that celebrity fitness expert Joe Wicks is due to lead a review of the PE curriculum. This is not true. There is no review of the PE curriculum currently underway.

While many children are unable to attend school and take part in PE lessons, parents and carers can refer to a wide range of online resources to support their children’s physical activity at home, including those on the Department’s list of high-quality resources.

