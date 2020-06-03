Training provider offers free mental health and infection control courses

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

As schools and colleges begin to reopen to more pupils this month, a company is offering free training to help people during the transition.

Staffordshire-based Acacia Training is offering virtual Mental Health First Aid and Infection Control courses, which are open to anyone who would like to sign up.

It started running the weekly courses free of charge in April and around 2,000 people across the UK have already taken part, as well as from countries including Australia, USA, Kenya and Muscat. Participants have included employers, individuals and students looking to support teams, colleagues and friends.

Victoria Sylvester, Director of Acacia Training, explains:

“As soon as the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we wanted to contribute to the effort. We looked at what we could offer which would have the maximum impact and reach as many people as possible. By making online training courses accessible to all, we can provide much-needed support in two essential areas.”

The Infection Control course is two-hour session which helps caregivers and related staff have a deeper understanding of how to adequately control infection in the workplace. It covers topics such as the different routes of infection, current legislation and policy, and methods of cleaning and disinfection.

The two-hour Mental Health First Aid training covers issues that affect mental health and provides guidance on how to support others, including early warning signs, sources of stress in the workplace, risk factors and how to give support and information.

Victoria says: “There will be a lot of anxiety as lockdown gradually starts to ease and we begin to return to a new normal. As well as ensuring employers and staff are confident about infection control, so that they feel safe and secure when returning to work, it’s essential that we look after our mental health during these uncertain times. We have tripled the amount of courses we are running each week so that more people can sign up to the training.”

Acacia Training provides apprenticeships, short courses and government-funded qualifications in the health, social care, early years and dental nursing sectors.

The courses will be free until the end of June.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Three former degree students from @S_ERC have been sharing how their b Sector News @E_T_Foundation (ETF) is launching a series of online networking and d Sector News Five Cornell students have been awarded fellowships from the State Uni