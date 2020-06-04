 
LGA RESPONDS TO CRISIS REPORT ON RISE IN HOMELESSNESS

Details
LGA Logo

@LGAcomms RESPONDS TO CRISIS REPORT ON RISE IN HOMELESSNESS

Responding to a report by Crisis which has found that over half of frontline services have seen a rise in homelessness in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Cllr David Renard, LGA housing spokesman said:

“Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, councils have faced significant challenges housing large numbers of homeless people in a short space of time. However, thanks to a monumental effort, the overwhelming majority - nearly 15,000 – of rough sleepers and homeless people have been found accommodation, while councils have also worked closely with those tenants who are experiencing financial difficulty as a result, to help them remain in their homes.

“Following the initial surge in demand for accommodation, councils are also now experiencing an urgent need for more accommodation as people, including young people, continue to face homelessness and rough sleeping.

“While the recently announced funding for councils to support rough sleepers is positive, we still need clarity from government on what additional practical support will be available to councils to help them move people out of hotels and temporary accommodation and into housing.

“Allowing councils to be able to keep 100 per cent of receipts from Right to Buy sales and extending the deadline to spend the money to at least five years, will also allow councils to get on with the job of building the new homes that people in their areas desperately need.”

