A Degree at South Eastern Regional College Tailored to Suit Local Trio

Three former degree students from @S_ERC have been sharing how their business degree from Liverpool John Moores University (@LJMU), studied at South Eastern Regional College, meant they had all the benefits of a university degree programme, without the expense of travel or typical university fees, delivered in a more intimate environment.

Sam George, from Newtownards, who graduated from the programme in 2016, followed up with a master’s in Business Sustainability at Queen’s University Belfast and is now an Associate with multi award winning financial services company FinTru. He said, “The big pull for me to study the LJMU BA Hons Business Management at SERC was the fact that I could apply direct to the College, outside the UCAS process, I was able to stay at home, saving money for my future, whilst getting the full LJMU experience at SERC.

He added, “It’s a brilliant all-round business degree programme and I particularly enjoyed the study tour to Berlin where we got to visit the BMW factory. We also visited many local businesses which gave you an insight to possible career routes – this was a constant topic of conversation with lecturers throughout the programme, which certainly helped plan ahead for further study and employment.”

Gemma Drinkell, from Bangor, did her A levels at SERC and then progressed to the degree, also graduating in 2016. She said, “I really enjoyed the marketing element of the degree course which spurred me to apply for and successfully secure a scholarship to study for a Masters in International Business at Hult International Business School which involved travel to London, New York San Francisco. Since then I have completed my CMI professional qualifications, also at SERC. My marketing experience helped me secure positions with IKEA, Belfast and as a Marketing Coordinator for a conference organisation in Australia, where I was based prior to Coronavirus.

She added, “For me, one of the best things about studying at SERC was the small classes and the one-to-one you were able to have with the lecturing team. This really suited me and even now, four years on, I still call them up for advice and guidance in my career. In addition I was competing under the Show Jumping Ireland Association so being at home meant I was able to stay involved in my sporting activities.”

Carlos Torres, also from Bangor, is a Senior Associate in the Financial Crime Department for PWC. Prior to lockdown he was based in Qatar but like many of us, is currently working from home. Carlos did his A Levels at Campbell College before progressing to SERC where he graduated with his degree and additional qualifications including Prince II and CMI Leadership and Management. He says, “I wouldn’t be in the position I am now if it wasn’t for the LJMU degree programme at SERC. The lecturers there encouraged me, pushed me, guided me, and stood by me. I owe everything to being on that course which allowed me to reach my full potential and gave me the confidence I needed to progress. Following the degree I secured a graduate placement at PWC which has enabled me to travel all over the world with work and has led to my current post with PWC.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @E_T_Foundation (ETF) is launching a series of online networking and d Sector News #BlackLivesMatter - Professor Otele, Professor of the History of Slave Sector News The Hospitality sector has been one of the worst affected industries b

He added, “The cost savings of studying at SERC was one of the big pluses for me. Basically, I did the exact same degree that I would have done had I gone to LJMU but for a fraction of the cost by studying at SERC.

Suzi Donnelly, Course Coordinator for the LJMU programmes at SERC said, “The 3-year full-time degree programme offers potential students the opportunity to gain a business degree from Liverpool John Moores University through SERC. Our newly validated BSc Business Management is designed to equip students with the necessary skills to enter the general business environment with new modules on digitisation, entrepreneurship, and globalisation.

She added, “Our degree programme students benefit from smaller class sizes which makes for a more intimate environment for learning and access to one-to-one support from tutors – there are no anonymous students in any of our lectures.

She concluded “Applications are made directly to SERC, not through UCAS and students enjoy the full undergraduate experience, from clubs and societies to social life, and the opportunity to take part in an international study tour. Course fees are extremely competitive, £2500, compared with £9000 plus, and with studying at home, savings can be substantial.”