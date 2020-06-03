 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New StoryFutures Academy scheme supports UK universities to develop the country’s immersive storytelling talent

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@StoryFuturesA cademy, the UK’s National Centre for #ImmersiveStorytelling run by the National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) and @RoyalHolloway, University of London (@UoLondon) announces the first recipients of grant funding for its Train the Trainer scheme. This new initiative is aimed at growing the number of trainers and training available to help build a pipeline of next generation immersive storytelling talent so the UK can retain its position as leader in this field.

Over £100,000 is being awarded to winning projects at Abertay University, Bath Spa University, Falmouth University, UCL and University of Sussex. These five universities will join project teams from the National Film and Television School and Royal Holloway to form the first Train the Trainer cohort. Their mission is to bring this new exciting form of storytelling to life for academics and students, while delivering some much needed up to the minute immersive course materials.

“It is a real first,” says StoryFutures Academy Executive Producer, Amanda Murphy.

“We are bringing together interdisciplinary teams from seven different UK universities to help establish a new framework of knowledge and some key principles for immersive production. The ambition is to build a network so trainers are able to learn from each other and drive effective pathways for the next generation of immersive storytellers.”

Amanda goes on to explain that the scheme is a key part of StoryFutures Academy work to address the skills gaps in immersive experience creation highlighted as a real barrier to growth in StoryFutures Academy’s Skills for Immersive Experience Creation Report, published February 2020. “We can’t wait to make a start,” she adds.

The seven projects explore a diverse selection of topics and approaches to the study of immersive content production, including the application of VR production techniques in educational and promotional contexts, immersive theatre, interactive scriptwriting and potential of augmented reality to enhance online learning methodologies and platforms.

The projects will help bring this new exciting form of storytelling to life for academics and students while creating the opportunity for delivering some much needed up to the minute VR/AR/MR course materials. The universities involved have pledged to integrate these new materials into courses across the arts and sciences spectrum, including computer science, engineering, performance arts, film, digital media and design among others. Co-Director, Professor James Bennett, from Royal Holloway says: “As part of the UK’s industrial strategy to make the country a pioneer in immersive storytelling, we are working with some of the leading universities across the country to build a pipeline of talent that will keep the country at the forefront of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and cross reality (XR) innovations.”

Advertisement

COLEG CAMBRIA Tennis coach student nets place among finalists at national diversity awards
Sector News
A @COLEGCAMBRIA student and member of the @WelshYouthParl iament has b
A Degree at South Eastern Regional College Tailored to Suit Local Trio
Sector News
Three former degree students from @S_ERC have been sharing how their b
Five students receive SUNY graduate fellowships
Sector News
Five Cornell students have been awarded fellowships from the State Uni

Teams will have six months to complete their projects, fully supported by StoryFutures Academy with a series of training workshops and access to a pool of distinguished industry mentors such as VR Director Darren Emerson, Interaction designer Kim-Leigh Pontin and experienced immersive Executive Producer, Claire Cook. The cohort will participate in a showcase in early 2021, to present their key shared learnings. The Train the Trainer scheme responds to findings published in StoryFutures Academy’s Skills Report, which highlighted critical skills gaps in the growing immersive sector, and concern over talent pipeline for this sector. 44% of those surveyed or interviewed for the report expressed concerns about the lack of graduates with the right skills to meet the demand for skilled professionals in the immersive industries.

You may also be interested in these articles:

COLEG CAMBRIA Tennis coach student nets place among finalists at national diversity awards
Sector News
A @COLEGCAMBRIA student and member of the @WelshYouthParl iament has b
A Degree at South Eastern Regional College Tailored to Suit Local Trio
Sector News
Three former degree students from @S_ERC have been sharing how their b
The ETF launches online networking and development events for Chairs
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation (ETF) is launching a series of online networking and d
Five students receive SUNY graduate fellowships
Sector News
Five Cornell students have been awarded fellowships from the State Uni
Training provider offers free mental health and infection control courses
Sector News
As schools and colleges begin to reopen to more pupils this month, a c
Local authorities urged to adopt a “whole council approach” and support care leavers through procurement
Sector News
@CareLeaverCov enant - CARE leavers are being put at the forefront of
New research is looking to hear from ‘pandemic academics’ and students
Sector News
How academics and university students have been coping during lockdown
All schools in Wales to enter next phase “Check in, Catch Up, Prepare for summer and September”
Sector News
All children will have the opportunity to “Check in, Catch Up, Prepa
British Safety Council announces winners of the International Safety Awards 2020
Sector News
@BritSafe announces the winners of the International Safety Awards 202
NEU survey shows realities of wider opening
Sector News
@NEUnion survey shows realities of wider opening Respondents to a surv
University professor appointed as new independent chair for Bristol’s Race Equality Commission
Sector News
#BlackLivesMatter - Professor Otele, Professor of the History of Slave
Reborn on the 4th of July – can the UK Hospitality sector re-open safely in July?
Sector News
The Hospitality sector has been one of the worst affected industries b

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4618)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page