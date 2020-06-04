 
The Podcast on Podcasts: The New Normal Episode 8

Details
This week, we welcome @JamesMulvany Founder of Podcast.co (@Podcastdotco) and Matchmaker.fm (@wearematchmaker) to the (virtual) booth, where we go all meta and discuss the rise and rise of podcasting (particularly in the current climate), what makes a good podcast/guest and tips and advice for aspiring podcasters in the age of Covid and beyond.

Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service at Sheffield Hallam University for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19:

Our Presenters:

Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.

Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.

Our Guest:

James Mulvany - A successful entrepreneur, over the past 10 years James has built multiple internet companies (including Podcast.co & Radio.co) plus a property portfolio and has made a range of angel investments in startups! Having actually never had a job in his life, he started his first business when leaving school. James is currently undertaking a challenge to appear on 30 podcasts in 30 days - more details about this and his current work can be found via the social media links below:

Social Media: https://jamesm.com/connect

Podcast.co: https://www.podcast.co

MatchMaker.fm: https://www.matchmaker.fm

Radio.co: https://radio.co

If you are interested in any of the discussion points raised in this podcast or have suggestions for future podcast episodes or guest speakers, please contact Chris or Helen on LinkedIn!

Further Reading/Listening (mostly podcasts this week, unsurprisingly!):

Podcast.co

Matchmaker.fm

Masters of Scale - Reid Hoffman

Your Next Million - Frank Kern

Paul McKenna's Positivity Podcast

Hardcore History - Dan Carlin

Reasons to be Cheerful - Ed Miliband and Geoff Lloyd

Quickly, Kevin: Will he Score?

The Squiggly Careers Podcast - Sarah Ellis and Helen Tupper

Supersoul Conversations - Oprah Winfrey

On Purpose - Jay Shetty

Table Manners - Jessie Ware

Why Not Now? - Amy Jo Martin

The Creative Boom Podcast

Changes - Annie Mac

That Peter Crouch Podcast

You may also be interested in these articles:

