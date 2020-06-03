 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College supports NHS and local communities during Coronavirus crisis

Details
Hits: 58
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Gower College Swansea has been working closely with Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB) as well as employing other initiatives in support of the fight against Covid-19.

Over the past month, staff at Gower College Swansea have been delivering All Wales Manual Handling Passport Training to returning frontline hospital staff, medical students, care workers and health care assistants. To ensure everyone’s safety, training sessions are being delivered to small cohorts of students, ensuring social distancing guidelines are adhered to at all times.

To date, over 100 individuals have already received the training in readiness for them to work on the frontline. Training has taken place at Phillips Parade in Swansea, which has mock wards containing hoists and other beneficial training equipment. All training is fully funded through the Welsh Government’s Skills Development Fund.

In addition to physical training sessions, the College have provided the NHS with latex gloves, hand sanitiser and OHP sheets that can be used as visors when creating PPE. Whilst College campuses remain closed, the College has also been able to donate all unused food and drink from canteens, vending machines and other facilities to two local food banks.

Gower College Swansea’s employability team, through the Better Jobs, Better Futures programme, have been offering their support to assist with the high volume of job applications that local hospitals are currently receiving. The team are also waiting for the green light to carry out telephone interviews whilst SBUHB looks to recruit a large number of staff for its temporary field hospital on Swansea’s Fabian Way.  

“We are really appreciative of the continued support from Gower College Swansea throughout these uncertain times” adds Ruth Gates, Learning and Development Project Manager at SBUHB.

“The quick response from College staff has enabled us to increase the delivery of programmes needed for both new and existing staff to fulfil new roles.

“We are also working with the College on developing new ways of delivery to allow staff to complete work and have this assessed virtually. The recruitment support from the College’s Better Jobs, Better Futures team has been vital in securing new staff, with many of their referred clients being successful in gaining positions with us.”

Paul Kift, Director of Skills and Business Development at the College said “The College prides itself on being at the very heart of our communities. As the NHS is clearly at the forefront of fighting this challenge, we want to provide them with whatever help we can. The response from my colleagues, who have volunteered to support those on the frontline, has been both remarkable and humbling – as are the efforts of those we are helping.”

Advertisement

COLEG CAMBRIA Tennis coach student nets place among finalists at national diversity awards
Sector News
A @COLEGCAMBRIA student and member of the @WelshYouthParl iament has b
Coleg yn cefnogiâ€™r GIG a chymunedau lleol yn ystod argyfwng Coronafeirws
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi bod yn gweithioâ€™n agos gyda Bwrdd Iech
Supporting disadvantaged children
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/03/supporting-disadvantaged-child

Amidst all of this, College staff have continued to work remotely and have been showing their ongoing support for the NHS and all other key workers with a ‘Clap for Key Workers’ video that was shared across all College social media platforms.

***

Notes to editor: Welsh Government’s Skills Development Fund is a funded operation supported by the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government. It is part of a pan-Wales operation designed to enhance skills and increase productivity in the workplace, providing opportunities for employers to gain accredited qualifications for their workforce.

Gower College Swansea’s Better Jobs, Better Futures programme encompasses a suite of projects supported by the European Social Fund aimed at supporting people to gain, retain and progress within employment and reduce the risk of individuals becoming or remaining NEET (not in employment, education or training).

You may also be interested in these articles:

COLEG CAMBRIA Tennis coach student nets place among finalists at national diversity awards
Sector News
A @COLEGCAMBRIA student and member of the @WelshYouthParl iament has b
Coleg yn cefnogi’r GIG a chymunedau lleol yn ystod argyfwng Coronafeirws
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn gweithio’n agos gyda Bwrdd Iech
Supporting disadvantaged children
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/03/supporting-disadvantaged-child
A Degree at South Eastern Regional College Tailored to Suit Local Trio
Sector News
Three former degree students from @S_ERC have been sharing how their b
New StoryFutures Academy scheme supports UK universities to develop the country’s immersive storytelling talent
Sector News
@StoryFuturesA cademy, the UK’s National Centre for #ImmersiveStoryt
The ETF launches online networking and development events for Chairs
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation (ETF) is launching a series of online networking and d
Five students receive SUNY graduate fellowships
Sector News
Five Cornell students have been awarded fellowships from the State Uni
Training provider offers free mental health and infection control courses
Sector News
As schools and colleges begin to reopen to more pupils this month, a c
Local authorities urged to adopt a “whole council approach” and support care leavers through procurement
Sector News
@CareLeaverCov enant - CARE leavers are being put at the forefront of
NEU survey shows realities of wider opening
Sector News
@NEUnion survey shows realities of wider opening Respondents to a surv
University professor appointed as new independent chair for Bristol’s Race Equality Commission
Sector News
#BlackLivesMatter - Professor Otele, Professor of the History of Slave
Reborn on the 4th of July – can the UK Hospitality sector re-open safely in July?
Sector News
The Hospitality sector has been one of the worst affected industries b

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 24 minutes ago

RT @Anthonybravo: Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) announced as an EdTech Demonstrator College https://t.co/TubtWNx9Z5
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 40 minutes ago

RT @MardyLeathers: Look forward to joining for another edition of #SkillsWorldLive ! ?? ?? #moukpartnership https://t.co/o28ZsK6rgd
View Original Tweet

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: COLEG CAMBRIA Tennis coach student nets place among finalists at national diversity awards 3 hours 10 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4618)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page