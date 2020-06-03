College supports NHS and local communities during Coronavirus crisis

Gower College Swansea has been working closely with Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB) as well as employing other initiatives in support of the fight against Covid-19.

Over the past month, staff at Gower College Swansea have been delivering All Wales Manual Handling Passport Training to returning frontline hospital staff, medical students, care workers and health care assistants. To ensure everyone’s safety, training sessions are being delivered to small cohorts of students, ensuring social distancing guidelines are adhered to at all times.

To date, over 100 individuals have already received the training in readiness for them to work on the frontline. Training has taken place at Phillips Parade in Swansea, which has mock wards containing hoists and other beneficial training equipment. All training is fully funded through the Welsh Government’s Skills Development Fund.

In addition to physical training sessions, the College have provided the NHS with latex gloves, hand sanitiser and OHP sheets that can be used as visors when creating PPE. Whilst College campuses remain closed, the College has also been able to donate all unused food and drink from canteens, vending machines and other facilities to two local food banks.

Gower College Swansea’s employability team, through the Better Jobs, Better Futures programme, have been offering their support to assist with the high volume of job applications that local hospitals are currently receiving. The team are also waiting for the green light to carry out telephone interviews whilst SBUHB looks to recruit a large number of staff for its temporary field hospital on Swansea’s Fabian Way.

“We are really appreciative of the continued support from Gower College Swansea throughout these uncertain times” adds Ruth Gates, Learning and Development Project Manager at SBUHB.

“The quick response from College staff has enabled us to increase the delivery of programmes needed for both new and existing staff to fulfil new roles.

“We are also working with the College on developing new ways of delivery to allow staff to complete work and have this assessed virtually. The recruitment support from the College’s Better Jobs, Better Futures team has been vital in securing new staff, with many of their referred clients being successful in gaining positions with us.”

Paul Kift, Director of Skills and Business Development at the College said “The College prides itself on being at the very heart of our communities. As the NHS is clearly at the forefront of fighting this challenge, we want to provide them with whatever help we can. The response from my colleagues, who have volunteered to support those on the frontline, has been both remarkable and humbling – as are the efforts of those we are helping.”

Amidst all of this, College staff have continued to work remotely and have been showing their ongoing support for the NHS and all other key workers with a ‘Clap for Key Workers’ video that was shared across all College social media platforms.

Notes to editor: Welsh Government’s Skills Development Fund is a funded operation supported by the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government. It is part of a pan-Wales operation designed to enhance skills and increase productivity in the workplace, providing opportunities for employers to gain accredited qualifications for their workforce.

Gower College Swansea’s Better Jobs, Better Futures programme encompasses a suite of projects supported by the European Social Fund aimed at supporting people to gain, retain and progress within employment and reduce the risk of individuals becoming or remaining NEET (not in employment, education or training).