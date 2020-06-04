 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Round of applause for educational performance

Details
Hits: 131
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Round of applause for educational performance - TV and man's face in screen

Thirty two performing arts students at @leedscitycoll took centre stage in a digital performance to highlight online issues.

The School of Creative Arts worked closely with the Paper Birds Theatre Company to commission Level 3 acting students in creating performance piece ‘TRANSMIT’ that addressed online safety.

In its third year, the project aims to educate young people on topical issues. As internet usage among teenagers has risen in recent years, many young people are experiencing challenging situations; this performance provides support and gives advice on how to report concerns.

The performance was shown on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 May through digital platform Crowdcast. Over 170 secondary schools, teachers, students and parents viewed the performance.

Danielle Bailey, curriculum leader at Leeds City College, said: “During lockdown, the focus on digital has significantly increased, meaning young people may be at more risk of being exposed to worrying situations. It’s incredibly important for us to make a difference and inform teenagers of the dangers.

“The performance was a fantastic success, we had some amazing feedback from professionals, students and teachers, who commented on our creative and meaningful approach to current issues. Secondary schools across the district commented on how inspired its students are to promote online safety and report difficult issues.”

The production featured a variety of scenarios, including cyber bullying, hacking, online relationships, fake social media accounts and signs of abuse. The students reflected on the positives and negatives of the current online era, focusing on mental health, laws, negative body images and addiction to social media.

As part of the performance, students offered advice and recommended organisations offering support, including NSPC, National Bullying Helpline and Childline.

Megan Hart, Musical Theatre student at Leeds City College, said: “The concept of the piece was thoroughly thought out and executed in a professional way. All of the scenarios were realistic and highlighted important issues. The effort put in by everyone was really clear to the audience. There was a fantastic use of dramatic techniques to emphasise the topics shown in the performance.”

Advertisement

reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Carol Thomas announced as new Principal and CEO at Coventry College
Sector News
A highly-experienced college director has been appointed as the new Pr
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Carol Thomas announced as new Principal and CEO at Coventry College
Sector News
A highly-experienced college director has been appointed as the new Pr
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta
CAVC student Jacob to feature in prestigious Royal Academy exhibition
Sector News
@CAVC A Level Art student Jacob David has been selected to be one of t
The Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) announces guidance for post-lockdown opening
Sector News
Unlocking libraries - @Colric_Tweets Guidance for post lockdown reopen
Fitch Learning Launches Four Financial Training Courses Online in Response to Covid-19
Sector News
@FitchLearning today announced that it is delivering four new virtual
A-Level Student and Deputy Youth Mayor selected to become a mental health ambassador for young people
Sector News
A level Student, Erin Sandison from Neath College @NPTCGroup - who hap
COLEG CAMBRIA Tennis coach student nets place among finalists at national diversity awards
Sector News
A @COLEGCAMBRIA student and member of the @WelshYouthParl iament has b
The Podcast on Podcasts: The New Normal Episode 8
Sector News
This week, we welcome @JamesMulvany Founder of Podcast.co (@Podcastdot
Coleg yn cefnogi’r GIG a chymunedau lleol yn ystod argyfwng Coronafeirws
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn gweithio’n agos gyda Bwrdd Iech
College supports NHS and local communities during Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has been working closely with Swansea Bay Univer
Supporting disadvantaged children
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/03/supporting-disadvantaged-child

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 33 minutes ago

@halfon4harlowMP @TomBewick Hi Robert, great news, I have DM'ed you as I wanted to double check I have the correct… https://t.co/wrJxRPf5Ha
View Original Tweet

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 48 minutes ago

Covid-19 HR Surgery

Overview Updates and discussion on the latest developments relating to Coronavirus including: Working safely and social distancing Vulnerable people...

  • Wednesday, 10 June 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Jo Moriani - updated event, Designing and delivering effective Virtual Classroom (Webinar) learning sessions Part 2 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4622)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page