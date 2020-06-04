A-Level Student and Deputy Youth Mayor selected to become a mental health ambassador for young people

A level Student, Erin Sandison from Neath College @NPTCGroup - who happens to be the Deputy Youth Mayor of Neath Port Talbot, has been selected to become a mental health ambassador for young people across the county borough.

Erin, aged 17 from Neath, was chosen for the role by Inspirational Futures, an organisation set up by teachers to offer support on wellbeing and mindfulness to pupils, parents and other teaching staff.

She is currently studying A Level psychology, sociology, and history at the College and is hoping to go on to study criminology at university next year. Erin is also an active member of Neath Port Talbot’s Youth Council and was formally inaugurated as the first-ever Deputy Youth Mayor at a ceremony in Port Talbot Civic Centre last September.

The coveted ambassador role will comprise of Erin working alongside Inspirational Futures to help promote workshops and activities for young people to help with their wellbeing and better prepare them for the wider world. Erin will be tasked with publicising educational materials, sharing questionnaires and consulting with young people including Neath Port Talbot’s Youth Council to introduce positive mental health habits from an early age.

Councillor Peter Rees, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Culture, said:

“I’d like to congratulate Erin on being chosen to be an ambassador for Inspirational Futures.

“In the current circumstances, it’s more important than ever to ensure children and young people are made aware about the issues around mental health and how they are able to make positive changes to their lifestyles.”

Erin said:

“I am thrilled at being chosen for this role, and along with Inspirational Futures, I will do my very best for the children and young people in Neath Port Talbot.

“I am passionate about supporting children and young people with their mental health from childhood and adolescence through to adulthood. Helping young people to reach their full potential is my passion and with NPT Youth Council supporting me I think this is a positive step forward.”

Mark Dacey, Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges is always delighted to hear how well the Colleges’ students are performing outside of College and said:

‘’We encourage all our students to have high aspirations and we support them to become versatile individuals not just academically but outside the classroom too. Erin’s achievements to date are phenomenal and it always astounds me how much young people can contribute to and achieve in their local communities. Congratulations Erin!’’

