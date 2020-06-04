CAVC student Jacob to feature in prestigious Royal Academy exhibition

@CAVC A Level Art student Jacob David has been selected to be one of the exhibitors in the @royalacademy Young Artists’ Summer Show.

The Young Artists’ Summer Show is an exhibition for young people aged five to 19, designed to recognise talented young artists. It is held both online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Jacob’s work - Emotional Distortion, a photographic piece where he uses himself to represent different emotions - will appear in the online exhibition.

“It’s a shock, really – the piece was outside of my comfort zone and expresses emotions that are quite vulnerable,” he said of being selected. “It’s extremely exciting that it will be seen and exhibition alongside so much talented work – having my photos, which I am really proud of, out in the world is kind of freeing in a weird way.”

Interested in the Arts from early age, Jacob is about to progress from CAVC to study a Graphic Design degree at the renowned Central Saint Martins, part of University of the Arts London.

“It has only hit me recently that I will be attending this incredible arts university at the end of the year and cannot wait to push myself further and further within my degree,” Jacob, who is 18 and from Cardiff, said. “London is a big step up from Cardiff but I’ve got long legs, and it will offer amazing opportunities and new experiences - fingers crossed!”

Jacob believes his time studying at Cardiff and Vale College has prepared him for his progression on to a career path combing art and design.

“I honestly do not feel I would be achieving these goals without the help from my incredible tutors,” he said. “My Art tutor Greta Wallner has pushed me to my limits and further within my work, and Dylan Jones my Graphics tutor has always encouraged me to think outside the box and find new ways to approach a brief.

“They gave me the power to paint myself and pose in front of a camera. They’re good eggs and I’m going miss them, along with my other tutors.”

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “Being selected for the RA Young Artists’ Summer Show is a real achievement – my congratulations go out to Jacob. The fact that he is progressing on to the prestigious Central Saint Martins University is testament to his talent, and also to the support and encouragement he has had in his time with us.”

