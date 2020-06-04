The Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) announces guidance for post-lockdown opening

Unlocking libraries - @Colric_Tweets Guidance for post lockdown reopening

There has been extensive discussion and speculation in the media about schools reopening in June, generating many questions about how Further Education and Sixth Form Colleges can prepare for the relaxation of the lockdown to facilitate this.

Members of the Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) have shared approaches to ensuring the safe and smooth reopening of learning spaces and services.

Every College is unique, with its own local issues and challenges. Some will be considering a staggered re-opening, for example, and will not want to hurry along a process that may be detrimental to the health and well-being of staff and students.

CoLRiC’s primary concern is to share best practice and offer support and guidance during this difficult time. The PDF document is for information and discussion only and does not constitute a policy. Members have raised concerns, shared ideas and asked questions. For your convenience, we have captured this information and collated it with valuable advice and information from external sources.

This will be a dynamic document, updated and recirculated on a regular basis. This first iteration is by no means exhaustive. It will evolve as members share their experiences and stories of what has worked and what hasn’t. The strength of CoLRiC is that we are a learning and sharing community so please keep the discussions going and do not hesitate to contact us if you require any further information.

About CoLRiC

For over twenty-five years CoLRiC has been the voice of Further Education and Sixth Form College Libraries and Learning Resource Services; a diverse group representing the interests of colleagues in organisations across the UK.

CoLRiC influences the development of quality assurance standards through assessment, accreditation and benchmarking. It also provides opportunities for professional development via its annual conference, encouraging networking and the exchange of ideas across its membership.

