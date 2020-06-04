 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fitch Learning Launches Four Financial Training Courses Online in Response to Covid-19

Details
Hits: 137
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Fitch Learning logo

@FitchLearning today announced that it is delivering four new virtual training courses in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to enable the global financial community to gain a greater insight into the economic challenges, investor behaviours, corporate liquidity issues and financial risks faced by the sector due to the coronavirus. The courses will be held online throughout June and July 2020.

Commenting on the courses, Andreas Karaiskos, CEO, Fitch Learning, said: ‘The pandemic is the most serious challenge faced by the financial services sector since the financial crisis of 2008. It is affecting markets globally and many corporates have suffered a collapse in their revenues as a result of the near-global lockdown. In order to survive, most will rely on liquid resources to cover costs while they await the reopening of the economies. Senior managers and workforces from some firms and banks may not be fully equipped to deal with the fast-moving realities and unpredictable variables of the coronavirus. These courses are designed to bridge that skills gap for financial professionals.”

Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director, Public Courses and CQF at Fitch Learning, commented: “As many businesses continue to face unparalleled operational challenges whilst their workforces work from home, we are pleased to be able to deliver these high quality virtual training sessions for financial leaders and professionals globally, so that they can rapidly understand and adapt to new ways of working due to Covid-19.” 

The one-day intermediate course 'Covid-19: Economic Implications' examines the outlook for countries and banks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that this will have on the economic activities and the erosion of debt capacity which countries and banks will face.

The one-day introductory course ‘Covid-19: Behavioural Finance – Lessons Learned’ takes a look at the main behavioural finance biases affecting investing behaviour and offers practical techniques for investment managers to limit their irrational decision making biases.

The one-day introductory course ‘Covid-19 Analysing Corporate Liquidity’ provides an overview for anyone working in banking finance of how to analyse liquidity in the current COVID-19 situation and to define liquidity measures.

The two-day course ‘Covid-19: A Structured Approach to Corporate Credit Risk Management’ is designed to enable lenders to ensure the readiness of their front line teams (relationship managers and credit analysts) to deal with the unprecedented credit risk challenges posed by the coronavirus.

Advertisement

reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Carol Thomas announced as new Principal and CEO at Coventry College
Sector News
A highly-experienced college director has been appointed as the new Pr
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta

You may also be interested in these articles:

reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Carol Thomas announced as new Principal and CEO at Coventry College
Sector News
A highly-experienced college director has been appointed as the new Pr
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta
CAVC student Jacob to feature in prestigious Royal Academy exhibition
Sector News
@CAVC A Level Art student Jacob David has been selected to be one of t
The Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) announces guidance for post-lockdown opening
Sector News
Unlocking libraries - @Colric_Tweets Guidance for post lockdown reopen
A-Level Student and Deputy Youth Mayor selected to become a mental health ambassador for young people
Sector News
A level Student, Erin Sandison from Neath College @NPTCGroup - who hap
COLEG CAMBRIA Tennis coach student nets place among finalists at national diversity awards
Sector News
A @COLEGCAMBRIA student and member of the @WelshYouthParl iament has b
The Podcast on Podcasts: The New Normal Episode 8
Sector News
This week, we welcome @JamesMulvany Founder of Podcast.co (@Podcastdot
Coleg yn cefnogi’r GIG a chymunedau lleol yn ystod argyfwng Coronafeirws
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn gweithio’n agos gyda Bwrdd Iech
College supports NHS and local communities during Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has been working closely with Swansea Bay Univer
Supporting disadvantaged children
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/03/supporting-disadvantaged-child
Care leavers more likely to drop out of university
Sector News
Care experienced students are more likely to drop out of university th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4622)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page