Fitch Learning Launches Four Financial Training Courses Online in Response to Covid-19

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@FitchLearning today announced that it is delivering four new virtual training courses in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to enable the global financial community to gain a greater insight into the economic challenges, investor behaviours, corporate liquidity issues and financial risks faced by the sector due to the coronavirus. The courses will be held online throughout June and July 2020.

Commenting on the courses, Andreas Karaiskos, CEO, Fitch Learning, said: ‘The pandemic is the most serious challenge faced by the financial services sector since the financial crisis of 2008. It is affecting markets globally and many corporates have suffered a collapse in their revenues as a result of the near-global lockdown. In order to survive, most will rely on liquid resources to cover costs while they await the reopening of the economies. Senior managers and workforces from some firms and banks may not be fully equipped to deal with the fast-moving realities and unpredictable variables of the coronavirus. These courses are designed to bridge that skills gap for financial professionals.”

Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director, Public Courses and CQF at Fitch Learning, commented: “As many businesses continue to face unparalleled operational challenges whilst their workforces work from home, we are pleased to be able to deliver these high quality virtual training sessions for financial leaders and professionals globally, so that they can rapidly understand and adapt to new ways of working due to Covid-19.”

The one-day intermediate course 'Covid-19: Economic Implications' examines the outlook for countries and banks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that this will have on the economic activities and the erosion of debt capacity which countries and banks will face.

The one-day introductory course ‘Covid-19: Behavioural Finance – Lessons Learned’ takes a look at the main behavioural finance biases affecting investing behaviour and offers practical techniques for investment managers to limit their irrational decision making biases.

The one-day introductory course ‘Covid-19 Analysing Corporate Liquidity’ provides an overview for anyone working in banking finance of how to analyse liquidity in the current COVID-19 situation and to define liquidity measures.

The two-day course ‘Covid-19: A Structured Approach to Corporate Credit Risk Management’ is designed to enable lenders to ensure the readiness of their front line teams (relationship managers and credit analysts) to deal with the unprecedented credit risk challenges posed by the coronavirus.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi Sector News A highly-experienced college director has been appointed as the new Pr Sector News Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta