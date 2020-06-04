 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE

Details
Hits: 125
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditation for the second time by @AdvanceHE 

The professional membership scheme promotes excellence in higher education and evidence-based teaching methods, awarding fellowships as a method of professional recognition for university teachers.

The accreditation is a nationally recognised framework for benchmarking success within higher education teaching and learning support.

Allie Mills, Higher Education Research and Learning Development Manager said:

"Being awarded Fellowship Accreditation from AdvanceHE recognises the high levels of reflective practice taking place in higher education at UC Leeds.

“College-based Higher Education continues to attract high calibre staff and helps us engage with a diverse student body. Being recognised by AdvanceHE for our capacity to support staff in achieving fellowship is an achievement we are proud of and a statement of intent, as it is recognition of work done so far.”

The UK Professional Standards Framework (UKPSF), can be applied to professional development programmes at an individual or institutional level to improve the quality of teaching and learning and recognises excellence.

The accreditation provides the opportunity for staff to gain Higher Education Academy Fellowship through the University Centre Leeds HEARS (Higher Education Recognition Scheme), which can award fellowship at Fellow and Associate levels to all members of staff working in higher education at University Centre Leeds, Keighley College and Harrogate College.

Holding accreditation for awarding Fellowship in College Based Higher Education is still unique across the sector. In recognition of this achievement, the team at AdvanceHE have approached University Centre Leeds to share their experience and good practice with other college-based Higher Education providers, who are also seeking to establish accreditation routes. 

Advertisement

Work making our wellbeing worse â€“ even before COVID-19 crisis started
Sector News
Work has made our wellbeing worse over the last two years, according t
EKC Group Scoops Prestigious National Beacon Award
Sector News
Staff and students have been celebrating across East Kent after @EKC__
Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards
Sector News
@leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year acc

You may also be interested in these articles:

Work making our wellbeing worse – even before COVID-19 crisis started
Sector News
Work has made our wellbeing worse over the last two years, according t
EKC Group Scoops Prestigious National Beacon Award
Sector News
Staff and students have been celebrating across East Kent after @EKC__
Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards
Sector News
@leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year acc
Barton Peveril’s Science Mentors
Sector News
@bartonpeveril successfully launched a student-lead mentoring programm
Working from home is impacting our mental health
Sector News
95% of UK employees are neglecting microbreaks when working from home,
reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Carol Thomas announced as new Principal and CEO at Coventry College
Sector News
A highly-experienced college director has been appointed as the new Pr
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta
CAVC student Jacob to feature in prestigious Royal Academy exhibition
Sector News
@CAVC A Level Art student Jacob David has been selected to be one of t
City Wellbeing Centre launches virtual therapy sessions
Sector News
The @cityoflondon City Wellbeing Centre will begin to offer virtual co
The Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) announces guidance for post-lockdown opening
Sector News
Unlocking libraries - @Colric_Tweets Guidance for post lockdown reopen
Fitch Learning Launches Four Financial Training Courses Online in Response to Covid-19
Sector News
@FitchLearning today announced that it is delivering four new virtual

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 35 minutes ago

University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE: University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awar… https://t.co/ygqObHmXKO
View Original Tweet

University Centre Leeds
University Centre Leeds has published a new article: University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE 53 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Nicola shares her Modern Apprenticeship success story 1 hour 30 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4623)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page