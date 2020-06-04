University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE

University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditation for the second time by @AdvanceHE

The professional membership scheme promotes excellence in higher education and evidence-based teaching methods, awarding fellowships as a method of professional recognition for university teachers.

The accreditation is a nationally recognised framework for benchmarking success within higher education teaching and learning support.

Allie Mills, Higher Education Research and Learning Development Manager said:

"Being awarded Fellowship Accreditation from AdvanceHE recognises the high levels of reflective practice taking place in higher education at UC Leeds.

“College-based Higher Education continues to attract high calibre staff and helps us engage with a diverse student body. Being recognised by AdvanceHE for our capacity to support staff in achieving fellowship is an achievement we are proud of and a statement of intent, as it is recognition of work done so far.”

The UK Professional Standards Framework (UKPSF), can be applied to professional development programmes at an individual or institutional level to improve the quality of teaching and learning and recognises excellence.

The accreditation provides the opportunity for staff to gain Higher Education Academy Fellowship through the University Centre Leeds HEARS (Higher Education Recognition Scheme), which can award fellowship at Fellow and Associate levels to all members of staff working in higher education at University Centre Leeds, Keighley College and Harrogate College.

Holding accreditation for awarding Fellowship in College Based Higher Education is still unique across the sector. In recognition of this achievement, the team at AdvanceHE have approached University Centre Leeds to share their experience and good practice with other college-based Higher Education providers, who are also seeking to establish accreditation routes.

