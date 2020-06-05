Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College

Youth workers help young people with a whole range of issues, from behavioural difficulties to teenage pregnancy. Choosing this as a career will give you the skills to build a better future for the next generation.

@BordersCollege runs the Youth Work Award at SCQF Levels 5 and 6, covering areas such as initiating, building and maintain purposeful relationships with young people in order to assist them to express and realise their goals.

These awards also cover planning, preparing and facilitating youth work activities, as well as looking at safeguarding, engaging with communities, legislation and personal development.

The Modern Apprenticeship in Youth Work with Borders College will help demonstrate that you are a great team player, have exceptional enthusiasm and love a challenge. Above all, you are committed to equipping the young people of today for their future tomorrow.

Awards are focussed on the workplace and students receive full support from one of our expert tutors, using the latest in digital technology. We offer one-to-one support in your workplace with planned assessments, e-portfolios and constructive feedback.

Katharine Mathison, Vocational Manager for Borders College Business Development Unit, commented:

“We are excited to add the Youth Work Award to our suite of vocational qualifications. Supporting our young people has never been more important as we all face new ways of working and living and we look forward to engaging with a new group of students and enabling them to complete this valuable qualification.”

Funding is available – it’s all about who you are and where you are, and how we can help.

