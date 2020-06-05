 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Youth workers help young people with a whole range of issues, from behavioural difficulties to teenage pregnancy. Choosing this as a career will give you the skills to build a better future for the next generation.

@BordersCollege runs the Youth Work Award at SCQF Levels 5 and 6, covering areas such as initiating, building and maintain purposeful relationships with young people in order to assist them to express and realise their goals.

These awards also cover planning, preparing and facilitating youth work activities, as well as looking at safeguarding, engaging with communities, legislation and personal development.

The Modern Apprenticeship in Youth Work with Borders College will help demonstrate that you are a great team player, have exceptional enthusiasm and love a challenge. Above all, you are committed to equipping the young people of today for their future tomorrow.

Awards are focussed on the workplace and students receive full support from one of our expert tutors, using the latest in digital technology. We offer one-to-one support in your workplace with planned assessments, e-portfolios and constructive feedback.

Katharine Mathison, Vocational Manager for Borders College Business Development Unit, commented:

“We are excited to add the Youth Work Award to our suite of vocational qualifications. Supporting our young people has never been more important as we all face new ways of working and living and we look forward to engaging with a new group of students and enabling them to complete this valuable qualification.”

Funding is available – it’s all about who you are and where you are, and how we can help.

Advertisement

Archwilio cyfleoedd dysgu o bell newydd
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi llofnodi cytundeb partneriaeth gydaâ€™r
New remote learning opportunities to be explored
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a partnership agreement with the Open
University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditati

You may also be interested in these articles:

Archwilio cyfleoedd dysgu o bell newydd
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi llofnodi cytundeb partneriaeth gyda’r
New remote learning opportunities to be explored
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a partnership agreement with the Open
University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditati
£7.27m to provide digital and face-to-face support for children impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
A ‘coalition of charities’ will help vulnerable children most impa
Work making our wellbeing worse – even before COVID-19 crisis started
Sector News
Work has made our wellbeing worse over the last two years, according t
Fair Access to Higher Education: Progress and Challenges
Sector News
@CommFairAccess Annual Report 2020 Commenting on the Commissioner for
EKC Group Scoops Prestigious National Beacon Award
Sector News
Staff and students have been celebrating across East Kent after @EKC__
Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards
Sector News
@leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year acc
Barton Peveril’s Science Mentors
Sector News
@bartonpeveril successfully launched a student-lead mentoring programm
Working from home is impacting our mental health
Sector News
95% of UK employees are neglecting microbreaks when working from home,
reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: The Skills Market Must Not Operate in a ‘Bubble’ 10 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College 11 minutes ago
Jack
Jack has published a new article: Cybersecurity and Education Technology: Risks and Prevention Strategies 1 hour 11 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4624)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page